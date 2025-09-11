The secret call Julia Robert made to Bruce Willis

Julia Roberts is leading the charge when it comes to supporting her friend Bruce Willis, who is living with frontotemporal dementia.

A friend has revealed the Pretty Woman star, 57, has been secretly visiting the Die Hard star, 70, whenever she can and if she can’t see him in person, “she’ll leave a long voice message for Bruce that his wife Emma will play for him in the hope it will trigger happy memories and bring a smile to his face”.

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022. (Credit: Backgrid)

Julia and Bruce starred in The Player together in 1992, with a friend sharing, “During Julia’s early years in the business, Bruce was so kind to her, like a big brother.”

Julia has also reached out to Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis and would love to support her in creating a way to support others in the future.

DEVASTATING ISSUE

“Julia’s been an incredible friend and support line for Emma and the children. She wants to help Emma build up a foundation to help families going through the same devastating issue,” adds the insider.

“Bruce is getting the best care in the world but it’s difficult for him to receive visitors without having a few days of memory-jogging beforehand. It wasn’t easy seeing her surrogate big brother living apart from his family, but it’s by far the safest option for Bruce and the children.”

Julia and Bruce starred in The Player in 1992 together. (Credit: Backgrid)

Last week, Emma was forced to defend herself after she revealed she’s made the tough decision to live separately from the star, with Bruce living in a home not far from the one she lives in with their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

“Bruce would want that for our daughters,” she said, revealing he has fulltime carers.

