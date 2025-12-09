Jelena Dokic shares message to new love after hospitalisation 

Former tennis star Jelena Dokic is leaning on her new love after spending time in hospital for an invasive surgery.

Earlier in December, the TV personality shared an update from her bed at the Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne.

Jelena could be seen smiling at the camera with a tube hooked beneath her nose.

Jelena Dokic shared a selfie from hospital. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

“Just had my surgery to remove a large fibroid (a non cancerous growth on the uterus) and it all went well,” Jelena told her 323,000 Instagram followers in an accompanying post.

“A bit sore from the 4 cuts on my stomach and abdomen but all normal and in recovery now.

“I will be taking it slow for a bit but will be back up on my feet very soon.”

Sharing the reasons for her decision to go public with her health update, Jelena said she wanted to raise awareness because around 70 per cent of women will be affected by fibroids by the age of 50.

“That’s a massive number and there has not been a lot of awareness or talk about it,” Jelena explained.

Jelena has been leaning on Yane amid her hospitalisation. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

“Some women it will not affect at all and some will have a lot of pain and bleeding depending on where it is and how big it is.

“Please get your scans, regular gynaecological check ups and if anything ever feels off or painful please don’t dismiss it and go to your doctor.

“Also, always advocate for your health no matter what because these and other women’s reproductive issues can sometimes be dismissed,” the star added.

“Get different opinions, get the scans and ultrasounds for your own safety, health, prevention and treatment even if you are told that you ‘don’t need to’.”

Following her initial update, Jelena shared two more posts to her Instagram Stories – showing that her relationship with new partner Yane Veselinov is going from strength to strength amid her health journey.

Jelena shared an image of the flowers Yane had sent her. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

The star, 42, went public with her new romance in July, describing her boyfriend – a hospitality operations manager – as a “calm, safe, peaceful and happy place”.

It seems the self-confessed “food and wine enthusiast” is looking after his girlfriend after her hospital stay, as Jelena’s posts showed a bunch of beautiful flowers he’d gifted her as she recuperates, and a bowl of fruit he’d prepared.

“Thank you my love for the most beautiful post surgery flowers,” Jelena wrote. “And thank you for looking after me while recovering.”

