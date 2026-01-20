Jelena Dokic shares advice after Aussie hopes crushed in 90 minutes

She knows what it’s like to have the weight of a nation’s hopes on your shoulders, and former tennis star Jelena Dokic didn’t hold back as she watched Australia’s top-ranked female player flounder at the Australian Open on January 20.
Maya Joint was beaten in straight sets by 18-year-old Tereza Valentova at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena – with the final score of 6-4, 6-4 settled in just over 90 minutes.
“Get the crowd involved here,” a frustrated Jelena Dokic pleaded as she commentated on the proceedings on Stan Sport.
“It helps you, but it can create pressure on your opponent,” the star continued. “If there is a moment to do it, this is it right here.
“One fist pump. She’s meant to win this match, she’s the favourite, and you can see there’s a little bit of pressure on her shoulders,” Jelena went on.
It’s not the only piece of advice the former Australian player has dished out as she becomes a familiar face on TV for the tournament.
Jelena also had some words of wisdom for British player Katie Boulter – who was set to face women’s number 10 seed Belinda Bencic on Tuesday at Margaret Court Arena.
Katie – who is engaged to Australian tennis hope Alex De Minaur – was seeded number 23 at the end of 2024 but say her ranking tank to 113th in the world after a string of injuries derailed her game.
“Katie’s had a tough year. She got into the top 30, she was seeded at grand slams as well,” Jelana told Wide World of Sports’ The Morning Serve.
“Last year was tough because I think she did feel that pressure and expectation to get into the top 20, maybe even push for the top 10 as well.”
Jelena said she thought Katie had “lost a bit of confidence” through some losses early in the year and pointed to the fact she’d had a change in coach.
“I think this year will be about rebuilding,” Jelena said.
“She definitely has the game, but as well all know confidence is a massive thing in sport and in tennis.
“What I would do outside the grand slams is play smaller tournaments and try get as many matches as you can, that’s how you build confidence.
“She’s a great athlete, has a big game, big forehand and serve as well, so if that gets going she is always dangerous.”