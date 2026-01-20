Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Jelena Dokic shares advice after Aussie hopes crushed in 90 minutes

The beloved former tennis star spoke out as she witnessed a devastating loss.
Jelena DokicGetty

She knows what it’s like to have the weight of a nation’s hopes on your shoulders, and former tennis star Jelena Dokic didn’t hold back as she watched Australia’s top-ranked female player flounder at the Australian Open on January 20.

Maya Joint was beaten in straight sets by 18-year-old Tereza Valentova at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena – with the final score of 6-4, 6-4 settled in just over 90 minutes.

Jelena Dokic
Jelena Dokic had some words of advice for the beaten Aussie. (Credit: Getty)

“Get the crowd involved here,” a frustrated Jelena Dokic pleaded as she commentated on the proceedings on Stan Sport.

“It helps you, but it can create pressure on your opponent,” the star continued. “If there is a moment to do it, this is it right here.

“One fist pump. She’s meant to win this match, she’s the favourite, and you can see there’s a little bit of pressure on her shoulders,” Jelena went on.

Maya Joint
Jelena watched Maya Joint (pictured) lose the match. (Credit: Getty)

It’s not the only piece of advice the former Australian player has dished out as she becomes a familiar face on TV for the tournament.

Jelena also had some words of wisdom for British player Katie Boulter – who was set to face women’s number 10 seed Belinda Bencic on Tuesday at Margaret Court Arena.

Katie – who is engaged to Australian tennis hope Alex De Minaur – was seeded number 23 at the end of 2024 but say her ranking tank to 113th in the world after a string of injuries derailed her game.

“Katie’s had a tough year. She got into the top 30, she was seeded at grand slams as well,” Jelana told Wide World of Sports’ The Morning Serve.

“Last year was tough because I think she did feel that pressure and expectation to get into the top 20, maybe even push for the top 10 as well.”

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur
Katie is engaged to Australian player Alex De Minaur. (Credit: Getty)
Jelena said she thought Katie had “lost a bit of confidence” through some losses early in the year and pointed to the fact she’d had a change in coach.

“I think this year will be about rebuilding,” Jelena said.

“She definitely has the game, but as well all know confidence is a massive thing in sport and in tennis.

“What I would do outside the grand slams is play smaller tournaments and try get as many matches as you can, that’s how you build confidence.

“She’s a great athlete, has a big game, big forehand and serve as well, so if that gets going she is always dangerous.”

