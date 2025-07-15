Hugh Jackman’s marrying Sutton in Byron Bay!

Deborra-lee Furness already has to be on the lookout in New York to avoid an awkward run-in with her ex Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend Sutton Foster, who are thought to be living together in his Big Apple penthouse. Now, to rub salt into the split wounds, Hugh’s apparently looking to make Sutton his wife – in his and Deb’s native Australia!

“Australia will always be ‘home’ for Hugh, no matter where else he lives in the world – that’s where his heart is,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “He grew up there and still has property there and that’s where most of his family is, so of course he’s really excited to show Sutton the whole country and all his favourite places.

Hugh wants to incorporate his home country in his wedding plans. (Credit: Getty)

“He’s even said it would be a beautiful place for their wedding, which no doubt would infuriate Deb, who kind of sees it as her territory.”

Things have moved quickly for Hugh, 56, and Sutton, 50, since they went public with their romance in January, and now that his divorce from Deb is all done and dusted, he has the green light to marry his new love. However, there’s been no word on when Sutton’s divorce from second husband Ted Griffin will be finalised.

HUGH’S TRUE HOME

Despite the delay, the smitten couple are already making big plans to make their relationship official as soon as they’re able – and sources say Hugh isn’t backing down when it comes to incorporating his beloved home country in those plans.

“He loves Australia, and in particular Byron Bay, and he won’t be driven out or be made to feel bad for bringing his future wife there,” the source says. “It’s turned into something of a turf war between them, with Deb trying to claim Byron Bay as her spot, but he’s not having it.”

The actor has been a fan of the Northern Rivers region for years, saying, “Byron Bay is an incredible place: the food, the surf, the people, the music… Everything is designed to put you at ease.” Hugh’s even a co-owner of the luxurious Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat in the nearby Gold Coast hinterland, where he’ll no doubt take Sutton for a mini-honeymoon!

UNDERSTATED CEREMONY

“If that part of the world is where he and Sutton decide they want to marry, he doesn’t see anything wrong with it,” the insider says. “People have told him to be a little more sensitive to Deb but Hugh just doesn’t see it that way – it’s his home too and he won’t be made to feel bad about wanting to spend time there with Sutton.”

Given the controversy surrounding their romance so far, no one would be surprised if Hugh and Sutton went for an understated ceremony with a small guest list. The couple have been fending off speculation that they grew close while still married to their former spouses, and Deb’s recent statement about going through “the traumatic journey of betrayal” has only fuelled the rumours that her 27-year marriage ended on bad terms.



REMAINING SILENT

Sources say Sutton, who has remained silent throughout the drama, is adamant that the homewrecker label is simply not true when it comes to her relationship with longtime friend Hugh.

“She’s willing to swear on a stack of Bibles that they never got romantic until things were officially done between Deb and Hugh,” an insider says of the pair, who worked together on the Broadway show The Music Man from 2022 to 2023. “It angers Sutton to see the man she loves painted like a villain.”

Though the couple are eager to move on and start this fresh new chapter together, they also have their children to think about. The Aussie actor shares older children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 20, with Deb, but Emily, Sutton’s adopted daughter with her ex Ted, is only eight years old.

One thing we do know about Emily is that she already shares a passion for the theatre and musicals, just like her famous mum and Hugh! “She definitely has an interest in creative arts. She loves to sing,” Sutton says. “She loves to write and create stories. She loves to come with me to the theatre.”

IS DEB DATING?

Deb’s close circle of girlfriends have helped her through her marriage breakdown, but now they’re urging her to wipe away her tears – and get back in the dating game!

A source says the Aussie actress, 69, is slowly but surely getting to a place where she feels ready to look for love again…

Deb has set her standards high for her love life! (Credit: Getty)

“Debs is finally starting to heal and talk about what she wants in her life going forward,” an insider says. “She’s got an incredible support system that’s been there every step of the way, helping her to pick up the pieces of her life, and they are encouraging her to start dating again.”

A second source says although Deb has already had offers from “some incredible guys”, she isn’t settling for just anyone after her painful split from Hugh after almost three decades together. “She knows what she brings to the table,” the insider says.

