Heidi Klum pulls back the curtain in new documentary, On & Off the Catwalk

Heidi Klum is inviting viewers into her world in a new two-part documentary series, On & Off the Catwalk by Heidi Klum, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at her life, career, and family.

The documentary follows Heidi alongside two of her four children, Leni, 21, and Henry, 20, as they take major steps in their own modelling careers.

“I’ve been approached to do a reality show for quite some time, and I’ve never really wanted to open the doors to our house,” Heidi says. “But I’m doing it because I wanted people to see behind the scenes of what it’s like to be a model.”

Those close to the project say the timing feels right for Heidi.

“Working on this documentary felt like she’s come full circle,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “Now her kids are older and she’s finally found her ‘forever guy’, she’s ready to share her story and all the dramas she went through to get to her happy ending.”

While the series began as a way to introduce Leni and Henry to the industry, the focus quickly shifted.

“This project started out as a launching pad for Leni and Henry, but their stories are nowhere near as fascinating as Heidi’s,” the source explains. “Having spent years telling other people’s stories on fashion TV shows, it’s been wild for her to have the spotlight on her for the first time.”

The documentary shows a more personal side of Heidi, balancing her public image with her life at home.

“She’s excited to share both her ‘normal’ life as a mum, behind the raunchy Instagram selfies,” the source says, adding that Heidi is careful not to reveal everything. “She’s told friends she doesn’t want to spill too much as she has been working on her own memoir for the past several years.”

According to friends, Heidi began casually recording memories after helping her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz publish his book in 2021.

“Ever since then, she’s been dictating certain memories and transcribing it into a document to piece together what’s been a remarkable life,” the source says.

On & Off the Catwalk focuses heavily on Heidi’s relationship with her adult children and the fashion world, while also addressing past challenges, including a high-profile custody battle with billionaire Formula 1 boss Flavio Briatore, and her divorce from rock star Seal.

Despite a long history of public controversies, the series keeps its tone measured.

“There are more than plenty of controversies surrounding Heidi Klum,” the source says, “but it’s safe to say she’ll be ‘keeping it pretty’ in a documentary for the kids while saving the real tea for her memoir.”

That memoir, when it arrives, may be far less restrained.

“Everyone wants the inside story of Heidi’s life – she’s naturally a funny person and has no problem saying what’s on her mind,” the source adds. “It’s sure to send her lawyers into an early grave.”

