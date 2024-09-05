Emily Gielnik and partner Temica Sayer’s beautiful love story

Emily Gielnik, one of Australia’s soccer stars, has always impressed us on the field. With over 57 appearances for the Matildas and a solid run with Aston Villa in the UK, she’s definitely left her mark in the sports world.

But behind all those achievements, there’s a personal journey that’s just as inspiring – her love story with Temica Sayer.

Emily, who is set to appear on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition 2024 alongside her Matildas’ teammate Chloe Logarzo, has been with Temica for nearly a decade, but it wasn’t always easy for Emily to be open about their relationship.

Emily is as passionate on the field as she is off of it, with Temica by her side. (Image: Getty)

COMING OUT

Growing up in a Croatian family, where being gay wasn’t accepted, made coming out difficult.

In the Disney+ doco Matildas: The World At Our Feet, Emily opened up about it, saying, “I tried everything to live this lie for years. There were a lot of dark times.”

Luckily, Temica has been by her side through it all. Emily even credits her for helping her feel comfortable enough to fully embrace their relationship.

“She deserves this more than anyone,” Emily says.

THE PROPOSAL

The proposal might not have gone exactly to plan, but mission accomplished – she said YES! (Image: Instagram)

One of the biggest moments for them came when Emily decided to propose. She flew back to Australia from the UK, nerves in full swing, ready to pop the question.

Of course, things didn’t go exactly as planned – Emily admits she froze and forgot everything she meant to say – but it didn’t matter. It was still the perfect moment for the couple.

On 23 August 2023, they finally said, “I do” in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony. It was an intimate affair with close family and friends, including Matildas teammates Ellie Carpenter and Teagan Micah.

Emily and Temica shared a sweet video of the day, captioning it, “23.08.23 – Truly the best day of our lives.” And honestly, it looked like pure magic.

FUTURE WIFEYS

The two have been together for nearly a decade. (Image: Instagram)

Before the wedding, Temica kicked things off in July with a fun hen’s party at Broadbeach with her besties. As the director of wellness studio Saltt, she’s all about balance. But she didn’t hold back her excitement, posting on social media about how she couldn’t wait to marry her “future wifey.”

Emily, who was originally supposed to be part of the Matildas squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, had to sit this one out due to an ankle injury.

While it was tough to miss the tournament, it gave her time to focus on her life off the field, spending time with Temica and preparing for their big day.

Now, as the lovebirds recently celebrated their ninth anniversary together and one year married, Emily looks back with so much gratitude.

“It should have been a long time ago, but better late than never,” she says.