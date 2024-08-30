Inside Chloe Logarzo and her partner’s sweet love story

Some athletes get more than they bargained for, finding not only success on the field but the love of their lives too.

Such was the case for former teammates Chloe Logarzo and McKenzie Berryhill. Chloe, who is set to compete on The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 2024 alongside her Matildas teammate Emily Gielnik, started playing together with McKenzie in 2019 with the Washington Spirit.

The lovebirds really hit it off and have been going strong ever since. After the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, Chloe asked McKenzie to be her wife.

The two were on holiday in the Greek island of Mykonos when she popped the question. Elated, McKenzie, who was born and raised in Arizona, said an emphatic yes.

Seemingly on a bit of a romantic European adventure, the couple posted photos shortly thereafter kissing in the beautiful streets of Paris.

Here, we look at some of their sweetest moments.

01 She said, “YES!”

02 “About last night 🔥”, Chloe captioned the photo, taken after their engagement.

03 ‘Happy Valentines Day to my person! 💛’ McKenzie captioned the photo.

04 McKenzie captioned the photo above: 4 years and counting….. 💛 “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will”.

05 The lovebirds enjoyed their European holiday.

06 “I’m very fortunate to be able to live two dreams in one lifetime. I can honestly say this has been the hardest, yet the most rewarding 16 weeks and I cannot wait to see where this career will take me,” McKenzie said of becoming a firefighter. ‘23-1 “Hold The Line” this is truly one of a kind family and I’m very honored to get to be apart of the Phoenix Fire Department.’