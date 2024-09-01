Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth is a muso now!

He’s conquered the blockbuster movie world, but it seems Chris Hemsworth is keen to add another title to his impressive CV – rockstar!

The Aussie actor, 41, surprised fans when he turned up on stage in Bucharest, Romania, playing drums for his mate Ed Sheeran.

Chris is a natural on the drums! (Image: Instagram)

The Shape Of You singer revealed that Chris, who he spent time with during his Australian shows last year, had reached out to him to help him learn an instrument for the second season of his documentary series Limitless.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ed explained that Chris called him up last December to tell him about a ‘documentary’ he was doing about ‘cognitive heath and the benefits of learning instruments.’

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot,” the Furiosa star told Ed. “I’m ready to put this one to bed.”

Appearing nervous to get on stage at the National Arena, Chris delivered on the drums, earning a special “participation award” from his mate Ed after the show.

After the show, Chris wrote on Instagram: “Maybe the most nerve racking stunt I’ve done yet for Limitless… learn drums and play live onstage to 70,000 people.

“Thanks Ed for scaring the sh*t outta me!”

Is a music career next for Thor? (Image: Instagram)

And an insider reveals that embarking on a music career could be on the cards for the Thor star!

“Chris actually studied classical piano for years as a kid, and he’s loved music all his life,” the source says.

“He always talks about doing it one day, jamming out with a bunch of old guys in a pub somewhere. He absolutely loved learning the drums and took to it easily.”

Throughout the new season of Limitless, Chris physically – and mentally – tackles a series of issues people across the globe face every day like pain, fear and social connection.

The entire time, Chris is guided by well known and highly revered experts, mentors and spiritual leaders on his journey to the ends of the Earth, uncovering the latest scientific thinking and unlocking some of the world’s best-kept secrets to living a better life.

The second season of the Disney+ Original series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, from National Geographic will premiere in 2025.