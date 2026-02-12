Tim Robards documents ‘couples’ colonoscopy’ with wife Anna amid bowel cancer revelation

They say that couples that play together stay together. But if you ask Tim and Anna Robards, couples’ colonoscopies are the key to their successful relationship!

On February 11, chiropractor-turned-actor Tim, 43, took to social media to document his and wife Anna’s shared experience getting the medical procedure.

“Anna just told me that people who do colonoscopies together stay together,” the former Bachelor star told his followers as the couple walked into the hospital.

Tim Robards proved nothing is off-limits in his relationship as he documents his and wife Anna’s couples’ colonoscopy on social media! (Credit: Instagram)

Resuming filming after coming out of anesthesia, Tim then proceeded to throw his wife under the bus!

Getting up close to her face – which looked gorgeous with her full face of makeup – he asked if it was “amazing”.

Groggy and barely able to open her eyes, the 39-year-old slurred something incomprehensible that could have been “fine” before her husband removed the camera.

In a subsequent Instagram Story, he captioned the same video, “She still beautiful… [sic] and reckons her lips are real… Maybe they got [bee emoji] in surgery,” he teased.

A groggy Anna woke up to a camera in her face as Tim filmed the medical procedure. (Credit: Instagram)

Reflecting on the experience in a follow-up video several hours after the procedure, Tim raved, “It’s a great experience. It wasn’t that bad. Wasn’t that bad.

“It’s really connecting for Anna and I to do it together,” he continued, before adding cheekily, “I don’t recommend that unless you have two toilets in the house.”

Eerily, the posts came just hours before Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek passed away aged 48 following a two-and-a-half-year battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

In December, the health and fitness nut shared a video with fans in which he received a full-body fitness assessment from Everlab.

He revealed he has a family history of bowel cancer and heart disease, so had undergone a “whole bunch of testing for disease prevention and health optimisation”.

With a young family to think of, Tim is proactive when it comes to his health, saying he want to “be around for my kids and hopefully their kids”. (Credit: Instagram)

“These guys do all the tests that a lot of your doctors don’t,” he explained. “They’re good at testing if you’re dying, but Everlab also check how well you’re living… and put over 100 biomarkers all in one place in their app.

“I’ve done bloods, whole body MRI and cancer scans, a thorough strength and fitness test, heart health assessment, gut microbiome, they can also help you organise angiograms and colonoscopies etc.”

A doting dad to two young daughters – Elle, five, and Ruby, who turns two in March – Tim said his motivation was to “be around for my kids and hopefully their kids”. “I want to be able to pick up a tennis racquet and give my girls a game when they’re 20 and I’m 60… and beat them ideally,” he added.



