Inside James Van Der Beek’s final days as widow issues plea for help

In the days before he died, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek spent precious time with the ones he loved.

He knew it was time to say goodbye.

One special moment saw him sitting outside in a wheelchair, watching a serene golden sunset – with his friend, Stacy Keibler, by his side.

Wisdom was shared, hopes were said aloud and promises were made.

James Van Der Beek spent his final days with loved ones. (Credit: Instagram/.stacykeibler)

“We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here,” Stacy – a former wrestler and cheerleader – shared in an emotional post in the hours after the actor’s death aged 48.

“And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random.”

Stacy said the experience had been profound.

“I have never been so present in my life. When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too,” she wrote.

“In these past days, you taught me more about being present than any book ever could. You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart. Especially when it breaks your heart.”

News of the actor’s death was shared by his widow Kimberly who told fans the actor passed away “peacefully in the morning” of February 11.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” she wrote.

And yet in the throws of grief she also issued a heartbreaking plea for help.

James leaves behind six children. (Credit: Intagram)

Posting a GoFundMe page online, Kimberly revealed how the actor’s two year battle with colorectal cancer had caused his family to face “emotional challenges but also significant financial strain” as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future,” the GoFundMe page read.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.

“They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.

“The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”

In a plea, Kimberly asked for support in covering “essential living expenses”, including bills and money to continue schooling for the couple’s six children.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them,” the message read.

Within just a few hours of the page going live, almost $500,000 of the $700,000 target had been raised, with one anonymous donor pledging $20,000 alone.

Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes pictured on the set of Dawson’s Creek in 1999.

Now, as Kimberly and her children navigate the agonising road ahead, a source says James’ Dawson’s Creek co-stars – Michelle Williams, Kate Holmes and Joshua Jackson – stand ready to help.

Michelle Williams understands the lonely path of loss only too well. Her former partner and father to her daughter – actor Heath Ledger – died of an accidental overdose aged just 28 in January 2008.

“Michelle’s absolutely devastated. She’s had to deal with too many losses in her life and she’s broken-hearted for James’ family,” A source tells Woman’s Day.

Katie Holmes, meanwhile, is understood to have been close to Kim since James’ diagnosis was announced and will now work with both Michelle and Joshua to make sure Kim and the kids get all the support they need.

“James was the most popular guy on set – everyone loved him,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

“No one, especially Josh, gave up on finding him a cure, a solution; there are so many new treatments emerging, he never gave up hope.

“James was a true friend – Josh used to joke he was the ‘big brother he never wanted’. “He promised him he would make sure his family was taken care of. He plans on spending more time in Texas to play uncle to those poor kids.

“There’s no doubt James’ death has rocked Hollywood,” the source added, saying simply: “He was way too young.”

