Tim Robards is about to heat up screens with romantic comedy debut

Aussie heartthrob Tim Robards, who captured hearts on The Bachelor back in 2013, is serving up something a little different these days — a romantic comedy role that’s heating up screens both sides of the globe!

Tim and Anna during the finale of The Bachelor (Credit: Network Ten)

Reflecting on his journey from reality TV to the big screen, the father of two told the Daily Mail that his time on The Bachelor gave him an unexpected boost in confidence.

“When you put yourself out there, you’re outside your comfort zone and under pressure. Weirdly, it gives you self-belief,” he explained.

That newfound confidence was the spark that ignited his passion for acting, though the road hasn’t always been smooth. “In Australia, it’s been hard to shake the reality TV tag. People see me as the Bachelor before they see me as an actor. In the US, they just look at your audition tape. Did you do a good job or not? That’s been refreshing.”

And now, Tim has just wrapped filming his biggest project yet: Chef’s Kiss (known Down Under as From Italy with Love).

Tim and Adrienne are starring in a new movie. (Credit: Roku)

What is Tim Robard’s new movie about?

The film stars Tim as Mason, a charming and principled ex-commercial chef whose story unfolds in a picturesque Sydney locale that looks just like Tuscany. The movie, set for release on Valentine’s Day 2026 in the US, promises to be a delicious blend of culture clash, romance, and culinary magic.

The plot centers around Lauren Navarro (played by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton), an ambitious American marketing exec tasked with rebranding a beloved Italian pasta sauce brand. When she meets Mason, their differing values and cooking styles clash — but sparks fly, and what starts as professional friction simmers into something far richer.

The story also features Julia Vosnakis, Nat Buchanan, and Dina Panozzo, who plays the passionate family matriarch caught between preserving tradition and embracing change.

Tim previously acted on Neighbours.

Producer Steve Jaggi summed it up perfectly, telling If Magazine: “Romance has always been at the heart of what we do. From Italy With Love reflects our ongoing commitment to producing engaging, internationally appealing romance films.”

Tim took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting, “Very EXCITED to ANNOUNCE!… I’ve been cooking 🧑‍🍳 something up in the kitchen! Just wrapped filming a ‘Chef’s Kiss’ 😘 alongside Adrienne Bailon-Houghton set against the backdrop of beautiful Tuscany. Thanks to the amazing team @jaggi_entertainment and director @adrianjpowers and my partner in crime @adriennebailon for making this such a delectable treat to film! Chef’s Kiss, coming to @therokuchannel in 2026 around Valentines 💝 Keep an eye out!”

Even Tim’s wife, Anna Heinrich, chimed in with pride: “So proud. All the hard work has paid off!!!!”

