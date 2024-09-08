For Anna Heinrich, motherhood isn’t just a role – it’s a joy-filled adventure. En route to her sister Andrea Heinrich’s wedding in the Southern Highlands, the former Bachelor stars Anna, 37, and husband Tim Robards, 41, who welcomed their second daughter earlier this year, reflect on the beautiful chaos that is family life with Woman’s Day.

“I feel incredibly fortunate,” Anna muses, her voice full of affection as she speaks about her daughters, Elle, almost four, and Ruby, just five months, who are the centre of her universe.

EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD

The video of their sweet first meeting got nine million views on Instagram. “She’s very much a girly girl,” Anna said with a smile, referring to gorgeous Ellie, who has already made her TV debut, starring in a string of DoorDash ads – and is a natural.

“She always wants to dress up, borrow all my makeup and everything. I think I’m going to have to give in and get her nails painted very soon. She’s always putting on her little heels. She’s always waiting to wear a dress. I’m like, ‘Can we just put these pants on?'”

The bond between sisters is something Anna holds dear, having grown up as one of three girls. With her sister’s wedding on the next day, family ties feel even more poignant.

“For me, it’s always been about having that really beautiful relationship with a sister. I hope Elle and Ruby grow up to be the best of friends. I know they will.”

Motherhood, while immensely rewarding, has its challenges.

Anna says Tim is a very hands-on and loving dad. (Image: Instagram)

“My life had already changed and I was already a parent, but the juggle is definitely harder now,” Anna says of having two girls.

With her and Tim both balancing careers – Anna co-founded wellness and beauty supplement brand Intu Wellness – their schedules are meticulously planned to ensure that someone is always there for the girls.

“Time is quite precious now.”

JUGGLING ACT

When asked how they find time for themselves, Anna shares a relatable truth – “You have to just go out and do it on your own,” she laughed.

“Before having children, Tim and I could, if we wanted to, go and get a massage together. But now it’s like, OK, you go out for a run, a walk, or whatever it may be, to sort of de-stress.”

When asked what kind of mum she is, she playfully asks, “What would you say Tim? What sort of mum am I?”

Tim, ever the supportive husband, doesn’t miss a beat. “Caring and giving,” he responds, his tone full of pride.

Anna enjoys having girls’ time out with Ruby and Elle. (Image: Instagram)

Anna grins, adding, “Tim’s very hands-on and very active.”

In August, Anna’s role as a Huggies ambassador led to a toddler-friendly pop-up spa in Sydney for parents and their little ones to enjoy.

“Elle, before going to bed, always asks for a kiss, a hug and a massage,” she says.

“Even Ruby sometimes, we give her a little foot massage, and it really sort of calms her.”