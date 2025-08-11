Did Sonia Kruger secretly get engaged?

She didn’t win the gold Logie, but Sonia Kruger has another shiny new piece she’s happy to show off!

Advertisement

The Voice host sparked whispers she’s engaged to her longtime partner Craig McPherson, as she proudly flaunted a stunning diamond ring at the awards ceremony.

Sonia, 59, and the former director of news and current affairs at Seven, who have been together for 17 years and share 10-year-old daughter Maggie, have always kept their relationship out of the public eye.

(Credit: Instagram)

“One thing Craig has always been for me – and I for him – is rock solid,” the Dancing With The Stars host said last year in a rare insight into their partnership. “And in an industry that can be fickle at times, you need to have someone who’s in your corner. We certainly are that person for each other.”

Advertisement

Marriage hasn’t been a pressing topic for the TV power couple over the years. Sonia’s been married before, to British banker James Davies for five years until 2008. “I wasn’t very good at it,” she previously joked of wedded bliss.

But if anyone was to convince her to give it another crack, it seems Craig – who has six adult children from a past relationship – would be the guy to do it.

“He’s a man of great integrity. He’s also a very kind person, and these are the qualities that attracted me to Craig in the first place. He’s super-intelligent, but he’s got a beautiful heart, as well. We share a lot of the same values.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

THE ‘H’ WORD

And she’s even been referring to him as her husband!

“They say when your husband retires, you get twice the husband and half the money,” she says of the former TV exec, who has been on gardening leave for 12 months since leaving Seven.

“All of a sudden you lose a bit of your freedom because every time you go somewhere or you’re doing something, they want to know what you’re doing. I’m just used to doing my own thing and not having to report back in.”

(Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.