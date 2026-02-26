New blow for Brad Pitt as son Maddox drops his last name

In the latest blow for Brad Pitt, another of his children has dropped his surname.

Son Maddox, 24, is the latest Jolie-Pitt child to change his last name simply to Jolie following years of estrangement from his adoptive father.

Serving as an assistant director on his mother Angelina Jolie’s new film, Couture, Maddox’s eagle eyes spotted his name change in the credits during a showing in France. The movie was released on February 18.

Angelina Jolie has remained super-close with her six children following her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, joined by Pax, Zahara and Maddox at the Maria premiere in 2024. (Credit: Getty Images)

According to People magazine, production notes also listed his name as Maddox Jolie during the film’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere in September 2025.

This comes after he was credited as Jolie-Pitt in the 2024 film Maria – also starring Ange, 50.

Brad’s kids drop his name in droves

Maddox isn’t the first of Ange and Brad’s children to have publicly distanced themselves from their famous dad.

In May 2024, Brad’s biological daughter Vivienne was credited on the playbill for Broadway musical The Outsiders as Vivienne Jolie.

Angelina dazzled on the red carpet for the premiere of her film Couture on February 9, 2026 in Paris, France. (Credit: Getty Image)

The 17-year-old helped produce the musical, in which her mother again starred.

Three months later, student Zahara, 20, introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie in a video for Spellman College.

That same month, Shiloh, 19, legally changed her name to Shiloh Jolie. Thus far, she is the only one to have made the name change official.

At the time of the filing, the teenager’s attorney said his client “made an independent and significant decision following painful events”.

In a relationship with Ines de Ramon since 2022, the jewellery executive joined Brad at the premiere of his film F1 in the UK on June 23, 2025. (Credit: Getty Images)

A source told People that Brad was devastated by Shiloh’s name change.

“He’s aware that Shiloh dropped his last name,” they said. “The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them.”

Not-so happily ever after

After meeting on the set of Mr. And Mrs. Smith, Brad, 62, and Ange began dating in early 2005.

They welcomed daughter Shiloh on May 2006, and twins Vivienne and Knox on July 12, 2008.

It was a family affair for the actress on October 18, 2021, when she was joined at the LA premiere of Eternals by kids Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox. (Credit: Getty Images)

During their relationship, the Ocean’s 11 star legally adopted Angelina’s adopted children Maddox, Zahara and Pax, now 21.

On August 14, 2014, the couple finally cemeted their union, exchanging vows at their sprawling estate Chateau Miraval in France.

Angelina filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, amid accusations that Brad was physically and verbally abusive during an incident on a private jet in 2016.

After a long legal battle, their divorce was eventually finalised in 2024.

