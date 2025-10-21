John Stamos defends Full House co-star Lori Loughlin amid divorce from Mossimo Giannulli

Following the news that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are divorcing after 28 years together, Lori’s Full House co-star John Stamos has made it very clear where he stands.

Advertisement

Appearing on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer’s Good Guys Podcast, John Stamos didn’t hold back on Lori’s ex, calling him a “terrible narcissist,” and even claiming that he “dragged her through” the 2019 college admissions scandal.

(Credit: Instagram)

Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to attempted fraud after they paid $500,000 to have their two daughters incorrectly listed as crew recruits to get them accepted into the University of Southern California. Lori was sentenced to two months jail time, Mossimo served close to five months.

“With the college scandal…I’m not going to debate whether she had much to do with it or not. I know she didn’t,” said John. “He dragged her through that…and she goes to f***ing prison for this asshole.”

Advertisement

Lori and John have remained close friends since their Full House days. (Credit: Getty)

During the podcast John also spoke on Lori and Mossimo’s recent separation.

“All of a sudden they’re split up and I know she’s just devastated,” he said. “For a girl who has lived her life really well, [is] a good person, a good mother, a good wife…to be thrown into this separation… I just hate to see her go through this.”

Lori and Mossimo plead guilty during the college admissions scandal. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

When asked about the rumours that Mossimo cheated on Lori, John said he’s “taking a fifth on that.”

“Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core,” he added. “She put up with a lot over the years with this guy…she is an angel and she always made things better.”

“Look, he’s a very successful dude,” John continued. “I will never talk to him again. He’s a terrible narcissist, and I don’t think you ever get out of that.”

Lori and John played Jesse and Rebecca on Full House. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

It’s not the first time John, who once famously called Lori ‘the one that got away,’ has defended her role in the college scandal.

In 2022 John shared similar views during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“She wasn’t really the architect of any of it. She was in the way background. She didn’t know what was going on,” he claimed, before reinforcing his belife that people should forgive Lori following her sentence.

“She also paid a lot of money,” he continued. “She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f***ing jail, man.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.