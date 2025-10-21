Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

John Stamos defends Full House co-star Lori Loughlin amid divorce from Mossimo Giannulli

"She goes to f***ing prison for this asshole...”
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Loading the player...

Following the news that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are divorcing after 28 years together, Lori’s Full House co-star John Stamos has made it very clear where he stands. 

Advertisement

Appearing on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer’s Good Guys Podcast, John Stamos didn’t hold back on Lori’s ex, calling him a “terrible narcissist,” and even claiming that he “dragged her through” the 2019 college admissions scandal.

John Stamos on podcast
(Credit: Instagram)

Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to attempted fraud after they paid $500,000 to have their two daughters incorrectly listed as crew recruits to get them accepted into the University of Southern California. Lori was sentenced to two months jail time, Mossimo served close to five months. 

“With the college scandal…I’m not going to debate whether she had much to do with it or not. I know she didn’t,” said John. “He dragged her through that…and she goes to f***ing prison for this asshole.”

Advertisement
Lori Loughlin and John Stamos attend Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine Benefitting The Scleroderma Research Foundation at Fairmont Century Plaza on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Lori and John have remained close friends since their Full House days. (Credit: Getty)

During the podcast John also spoke on Lori and Mossimo’s recent separation.

“All of a sudden they’re split up and I know she’s just devastated,” he said. “For a girl who has lived her life really well, [is] a good person, a good mother, a good wife…to be thrown into this separation… I just hate to see her go through this.”

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli leave Moakley Federal Courthouse after a brief hearing on August 27, 2019 in Boston, MA.
Lori and Mossimo plead guilty during the college admissions scandal. (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

When asked about the rumours that Mossimo cheated on Lori, John said he’s “taking a fifth on that.” 

“Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core,” he added.  “She put up with a lot over the years with this guy…she is an angel and she always made things better.”

“Look, he’s a very successful dude,” John continued. “I will never talk to him again. He’s a terrible narcissist, and I don’t think you ever get out of that.” 

FULL HOUSE - "Joey's Funny Valentine" - Season Seven - 1/25/94, Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) went to see Joey's new girlfriend's performance at the Smash Club.
Lori and John played Jesse and Rebecca on Full House. (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

It’s not the first time John, who once famously called Lori ‘the one that got away,’ has defended her role in the college scandal. 

In 2022 John shared similar views during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“She wasn’t really the architect of any of it. She was in the way background. She didn’t know what was going on,” he claimed, before reinforcing his belife that people should forgive Lori following her sentence. 

“She also paid a lot of money,” he continued. “She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f***ing jail, man.”

Advertisement
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement