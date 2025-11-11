Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
EXCLUSIVE: Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton headed for a $400 million divorce?

“Gwen and Blake are just two radically different people."
They were once one of music’s most unexpected love stories, the rock goddess and the country crooner who found each other after heartbreak. 

But after nearly a decade together, insiders say Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s marriage may have quietly hit the final note.

The Voice 2014 coaches
The pair were coaches on The Voice in 2014 and went public with their relationship the following year. (Credit: Getty)

A close source tells Woman’s Day exclusively that the couple have been “living separate lives” for months, with Gwen now based in Las Vegas for her No Doubt residency and Blake spending most of his time in Nashville. 

“Gwen and Blake are just two radically different people,” the insider reveals. 

“It was exciting and for years they revelled in being a bizarre match — even got a thrill out of their opposite positions on everything from vegan diets to musical tastes. But over time, the jokes and fun of it all run dry. She’s now focusing on Vegas while he’s doing TV shows in Nashville with Keith Urban.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
After debuting their relationship in 2015, the pair wed in 2021. (Credit: Getty)

According to the source, the distance between the pair has been growing for some time. 

“Everyone’s hoping they’ll revive things over the holiday period,” the insider adds, “but they’ve been doing their own thing 2,000 miles apart for the past six months. They’re living separate lives, and it’s ridiculous to pretend it’s not over when it has been for some time.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Gwen posted an anniversary tribute in June. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans first began to suspect trouble earlier this year when Blake released a tearful breakup song, ‘Hangin’ On’, which he described as being about “breaking up but still trying to stay together.” 

Although he later clarified to Access Hollywood that the song was “really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship – I hope.”

Around the same time, Gwen dropped her own emotional track S’till Gonna Love You’, featuring the lyrics, “You can push me away… I’m still gonna love you.”

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani at NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" held at The Grand Ole Opry House on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The couple were last spotted together in March 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Once known for their constant red-carpet PDA and gushing Instagram tributes, Gwen and Blake haven’t been photographed together in months. 

Their last joint appearance was back in March when Blake hosted the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary. 

Since then, social media mentions have been few and far between, with noticeably shorter captions.

If the whispers are true, the split could see the pair dividing a combined $400 million fortune. 

But for fans who’ve rooted for their love story since The Voice days, there’s still a glimmer of hope they’ll find harmony again.

