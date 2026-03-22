EXCLUSIVE: See the pics from Below Deck star Aesha Scott’s hometown wedding!

Aesha Scott is the down-to-earth Kiwi girl who’s become a global reality TV superstar, thanks to her goofy sense of humour – and her love of talking about bodily functions – on Below Deck Mediterranean.

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And when she married her longtime love, Scott Dobson, in a joyous outdoor ceremony on the Bay of Plenty in her New Zealand hometown of Tauranga, she kicked it off in classic Aesha fashion.

Waiting amid the beautiful native bush of the Omahanui Wedding & Events Venue with her seven bridesmaids as she prepared to walk down the aisle, Aesha realised she needed to use the bathroom.

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, she laughs, “We were all ready to go, then suddenly I was like, ‘No, I’ve got to wee!’ So I just lifted up my skirt and popped a squat around the corner of a shrub.

“But I did such a large volume that the wee started trickling down the hill and chasing us down the path, so we were all giggling in the trees as staff were throwing leaves down on the ground to try to dam my wees. It was so fun!”

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Bladder emptied and dress undamaged, Aesha linked arms with her dad Thomas and made her way down the tree-lined aisle, towards her groom and guests, with her emotional father lifting her veil halfway down.

Aesha recalls, “That was one of the most special, powerful moments of the day, because Dad’s always been the main man in my life and my best friend, so although I’m a strong, independent woman, he was handing over the reins to Scott.”

Aesha’s seven bridesmaids are “the people who have had the greatest effect on me”. (Credit: Jonny Scott Photography)

ALL EYES ON AESHA

It was then that Scott got his first proper look at his bride in her elegant, corseted gown from local label LVR Bridal.

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A tough, extreme sportsman who works in hospitality, Scott confesses, “As soon as I saw her, I started bawling, but the dress was just exquisite and she had the biggest smile on her face,so I started smiling too. It was a perfect, ecstatic moment.”

As for Aesha, she remembers, “I just couldn’t believe how handsome Scott was. He looked amazing in his suit, with his bolo tie and cowboy boots. I just felt so proud that he was going to be my husband.”

Officiating the ceremony was Scott’s sister Brooke, whose celebrant’s licence arrived only a nerve-racking two days beforehand.

She tenderly guided the Amazing Race Australia teammates through traditional wedding vows, then the bride and her former high-school buddy, both 34, shared their own self-penned vows.

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“You have given me experiences I never would’ve done alone,” said Aesha, “Every hike, every camping spot, every new hot spring found, those are the moments that make life rich, and you have gifted those to me – and the best part is that you’re a part of that package.”

Thanking Scott for his “unwavering love” she added, “I promise to prioritise time for us to be together, without all of the noise and chaos. I’m excited to see what life has in store for us, making memories as husband and wife. Thank you for loving me.”

In turn, Scott recited, “Aesh, before you, I lived a life chasing adventure, living nomadically, with no real plan. Then you came into my life and somehow I’m still living a life full of adventure, still living pretty nomadically and there’s still not much of a plan. But now there are two of us and that makes all the difference in creating something meaningful.

“You make life lighter. You make it fun.”

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Scott said ‘As soon as I saw her, I started bawling. It was perfect’. (Credit: Jonny Scott Photography)

EXCHANGING RINGS

Aesha and Scott then exchanged rings – an asymmetric yellow-gold ring with four bezel-set champagne diamonds for her and a simple tungsten-silver band for him – before being named husband and wife and celebrating with a smooch.

Aesha says, “It was just this beautiful little ceremony and I wouldn’t have changed one word. I wanted it to be emotional and serious, and Brooke just hit the nail on the head on her first-ever go. Everyone said afterwards, ‘I never cry at weddings and you absolutely broke me.’ There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Originally, the groom had planned to take his bride’s surname to become Scott Scott, but Aesha explains, “The more we thought about it, the more we realised it was going to be funny for about two months and then f**king annoying for the rest of our lives, so we’re both keeping our last names.”

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As the “buzzing” newlyweds walked back down the aisle, Scott “flipped and dipped” his bride for a “really cute movie-moment kiss”, tells Aesha.

Then the pair grabbed glasses of champagne and led their guests along a winding path, through beautiful forest beside a picturesque stream to a lush green lawn, where more bubbles, Thai canapes and a Mr Whippy van were waiting – before they danced the night away.

“That was a highlight of the day,” Aesha says.

“As we made our way through the bush, we looked back to see all the people we love dotted through the trees. It felt like a Disney movie.”

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Auckland jeweller Layla Kaisi made Aesha’s “exquisite” ring. (Credit: Jonny Scott Photography)

WHAT COMES NEXT

Asked if they feel any different now, Aesha grins, “We feel closer than ever. We’re officially now going through life as a team. We’ve promised to try our very, very best to always love each other and fight for each other, even in the hard times.

“We do want children, but not straight away. Before we start having babies, I want to be more conscious about carving out time to spend together as husband and wife. I’m so grateful this man has stuck by me throughout this crazy ride and I can’t wait for what comes next.”

Stream Below Deck on Hayu.

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Images: Jonny Scott Photography

Hair: Brooke Man, Hare & Hunter

Makeup: Tiffany Johnston, Blush Club

Styling: TBL Linen

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Stationary: Paper Darling

Furniture: Willow Lane

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