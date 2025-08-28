Tennis star Anna Kournikova is pregnant with baby number four

Anna Kournikova is reportedly pregnant with her fourth child.

According to a Spanish publication, the former tennis star is expecting her fourth child with partner Enrique Iglesias. The couple already share three children — twins Lucy and Nicholas, 7, and five-year-old Mary.

Here’s everything we know about Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’ life together!

(Credit: Getty)

WHEN DID ANNA KOURNIKOVA MEET ENRIQUE IGLESIAS?

It was December 2001 when the Russian tennis player and Spanish singer first met on the set on Enrique’s ‘Escape’ music video. Anna, who was 21 at the time, played the singer’s love interest in the clip.

“I’ve never met her before, but I’m a big fan,” Enrique said before filming with Anna on MTV’s Making the Video.

“I’m sure a lot of guys want to meet her. I’m one of them. She’s beautiful, talented, great tennis player, you know, and I’m sure she’s going to be great in the video.”

Enrique later told PEOPLE the music video changed his life.

“When we met — although she came from the sports world — we kind of got each other. We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger,” he said.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002, where Enrique was nominated for five awards. The following year, the couple were seen at the Once Upon A Time In Mexico premiere in New York City.

In 2004, rumours circulated the pair were engaged after Anna was spotted wearing a large pink diamond ring at a tennis match.

(Credit: Instagram)

However, in 2008, Anna clarified that the couple have no plans to marry.

“I’m never getting married,” she said before adding that “everything is good” with her and Enrique.

In 2011, she told Women’s Health she couldn’t wait to be a mother.

“I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt,” she said. “I love taking care of people.”

She also expanded on her views on marriage.

“Marriage isn’t important to me. I’m in a happy relationship — that’s all that matters,” she said. “I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely.”

“I’ve never really thought marriage would make a difference,” Enrique later told Parade magazine. “Maybe it’s because I come from divorced parents, but I don’t think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper.

“Nowadays, it’s not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you’re a good parent, period.”

INSIDE ANNA KOURNIKOVA AND ENRIQUE IGLESIAS’ FAMILY LIFE

In December 2017, the couple welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy.

“I became a father 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” Enrique told the crowd at the Budapest Sports Arena three months later.

In early 2020, the couple welcomed a daughter named Mary.

(Credit: Instagram)

Enrique later told PEOPLE that Nicholas and Lucy “loved” having a baby sister.

“There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’

According to the Spanish publication Hola, the former tennis player and musician are now expecting their fourth child.

A source close to the family told the publication things are progressing well and that she is around halfway through her pregnancy.

