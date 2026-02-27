The Bachelor’s Alisha Aitken-Radburn expecting baby number two!

Congratulations are in order for The Bachelor couple Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith, who are expecting their second baby!

The couple shared the news via Instagram, posting an adorable photo of daughter Poppy wearing a “Big sister” T-shirt.

“Hey guys check out my new shirt!!!” they wrote in the accompanying caption. “Number two arriving July.”

The Bachelor favourites Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn are expanding their family, after welcoming daughter Poppy in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

A match made in Bachelor heaven!

This marks the latest chapter in the Aussie reality TV favourites’ lives.

Audiences were first introduced to Alisha as a contestant vying for the affections of Nick “The Honey Badger” Cummins on The Bachelor.

The following year, Glenn made his own dating show debut, on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette.

But it was when they both competed on Bachelor in Paradise in 2020 that they fell head over heels for one another. In fact, they left the show as a couple.

The couple’s daughter Poppy, 16 months, shared the news she’s about to become a “Big sister” in this cute photo. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite Alisha confirming on the Shameless podcast that they both cheated after leaving Paradise, they worked through their issues.

In August 2020, they told Woman’s Day they couldn’t wait to tie the knot and settle down.

“Glenn has been the first person in my life that I believe it to be true [that we will get married],” Alisha said.

“I’m so excited to just live our lives, but those [marriage and babies] are the next steps, definitely.”

In October 2021, they announced their engagement. They were married in a picturesque Western Australian beach wedding in April 2023.

Their first child, daughter Poppy, was born in October 2024.

After meeting on 2020’s Bachelor in Paradise, Alisha and Glenn were married in April 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Getting candid on the realities of motherhood

Alisha has been candid about the realities of motherhood. Opening up about her struggles breastfeeding her newborn, she admitting she felt like she “failed”.

And she was full of encouragement for other mother’s deep in the trenches as she urged anyone struggling to “prioritise your mental health”.

“Women are rockstars, I’m so in awe,” she told 9Honey.

“Women who breastfeed, giving their whole bodies over to their little person, women who try their best, persisting through difficulty and women who follow their gut, making the best decision for them and their bub.”

