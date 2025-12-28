Iconic French actress and activist Brigitte Bardot has died aged 91

French actress Brigitte Bardot, who became one of the most famous women in the world and later devoted her life to animal activism, has died at the age of 91.

According to Bruno Jacquelin from the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, Brigitte died on Sunday at her home in southern France,

Speaking to The Associated Press, he gave no cause of death, and said no arrangements had yet been made for memorial services.

Brigitte rose to international fame in the 1950s after starring in And God Created Woman. The film shocked audiences and turned her into a symbol of beauty, freedom, and rebellion.

With her blonde hair, natural charm, and bold presence, she helped change how women were seen in cinema and became one of the defining stars of the 20th century.

She appeared in nearly 30 films and was admired far beyond France. In 1969, her face was chosen as the model for Marianne, the symbol of the French Republic, and French President Emmanuel Macron later called her a “legend.”

Despite her success, Brigitte struggled with fame. She often spoke about feeling overwhelmed and unhappy under constant media attention.

In 1973, at just 39 years old, she left acting behind and withdrew from public life.

She soon found a new purpose and became a passionate animal rights activist, dedicating her time, money, and energy to fighting cruelty.

She created the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and spoke out against hunting, animal testing, and inhumane slaughter. She said the suffering of animals mattered more to her than her past fame and she once said that she identified with the animals that she was trying to save.

“I can understand hunted animals because of the way I was treated,” Brigitte said. “What happened to me was inhuman. I was constantly surrounded by the world press.”

Her activism earned respect and awards, including France’s Legion of Honour.

At the same time, her outspoken views, especially about immigration and religion, led to controversy and legal convictions, damaging her public image in later years.

