‘Vera’ star Brenda Blethyn’s secret husband revealed!

Brenda Blethyn has captivated audiences for years with her portrayal of no-nonsense detective Vera Stanhope in the hit crime series Vera, but away from the screen, the actress leads a private yet beautiful life with her husband Michael Mayhew.

This secret love story between Brenda, 77, and the actor-turned-director has unfolded over several decades, filled with quiet romance, marriage, and a shared life in Kent.

The actress readily admits that the couple took the slow and steady approach to marriage – waiting over 30 years to make it official in 2010!

Brenda has candidly shared that it wasn’t the most romantic of proposals, but it made sense for them both as they grew older.

“We were getting on a bit, and it seemed the sensible thing to do,” Brenda laughed when reflecting on their decision to marry.

It’s her second shot at marriage, having divorced Alan Blethyn in 1973. Brenda has never shied away from discussing the breakdown with warmth and maturity, admitting, “It was just one of those things. We didn’t quite work out.”

Years later, she found love again, this time with Michael, an actor and director who has worked on projects like The Item, Voices From The List and War Dogs Of The Pacific.

Though they’ve kept their relationship private, their devotion is clear, and their small wedding was intimate yet full of joy. Despite being a household name, Brenda chose not to have a lavish wedding and instead opted for a modest ceremony with only a handful of guests – notably co-star and close friend award-winning actor Timothy Spall, who was there with his family as witnesses.

Tim and Brenda have shared a long professional history, particularly through their work in 1996 film Secrets & Lies, a drama that won Brenda a Golden Globe for Best Actress and earned her wide acclaim. Brenda fondly remembers Tim’s support throughout the years, and his presence at their wedding was a special moment for her and Michael.

Following their union, Brenda and Michael have made their home between South London and Ramsgate in Kent, a place close to Brenda’s heart.

She was born and raised in Ramsgate among eight siblings, and she cherishes the peace and tranquility the coastal town offers. In the past, Brenda has spoken fondly about how Kent serves as a refuge away from the hustle and bustle of her career.

So, too, does her low-key life with Michael. Their relationship is built on a foundation of companionship, shared interests and mutual respect.

And looking back fondly on their first meeting all those years ago, Brenda recalls it was attraction at first sight – though she thought Michael was interested in someone else initially! “I was besotted with him when we first met at the National Theatre.

I was at the bar and I heard him say, ‘Are you hungry?,’ but he wasn’t looking at me – he was looking at the barmaid!”

