Amal Clooney’s vow to Brad Pitt: “I’ll help you get your kids back”.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s decades-long friendship has never been stronger, with the charismatic duo and their other halves, Brad’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon and George’s wife Amal, spending the lead-up to the Venice Film Festival together at Hotel Cipriani.



And after hearing Brad, 60, pour his heart out about losing his six kids during his ongoing nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie, George has apparently convinced his powerful lawyer wife Amal, 46, to help their good friend win his kids back.

“Brad’s been confiding in George about the latest with his divorce drama,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “And George has shared with Amal how much it’s devastated Brad, not being with his children for so long.”

The source adds, “Amal has to be careful not to compromise her own work and she’s not officially on board by any means, but she’s more than willing to offer her legal mind to one of George’s oldest friends.”

Amal is keen to offer Brad her legal help.

BRAD’S SECRET PAIN

Brad has “virtually no contact” with his three eldest children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 19, following Ange’s claims that he was abusive toward them in 2016. And his oldest biological daughter, Shiloh, showed that her loyalties lie with her actress mother when she legally changed her surname to “Jolie” after she turned 18 in May.

“The reminders that he’s lost his children [are] not easy for Brad,” a source told People. “He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

But as per the current custody agreement, the Wolfs actor still has visitation rights with their 16-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, although Viv has followed in big sister Shiloh’s footsteps and dropped “Pitt” from her name – at least professionally.

The reminders that he's lost his children are not easy for Brad.

Yet an insider says Brad is determined to win his children around, especially Knox, who Ange herself has admitted is “a lot like Brad”.

“One of Knox’s favourite memories is building zombie compounds and vegie gardens at Miraval with his dad,” an insider says. “Knox has always been the peacemaker. He just wants everyone to get along.”

As a mother to her own twins, seven-year-old Alexander and Ella, Amal understands Brad’s longing to be there for his children. “She can’t imagine how Brad must feel, going through this,” the source adds.

Indeed, the absence of his kids from his life continues to weigh on Brad, but having friends like the Clooneys and girlfriend Ines in his corner has been a “great source of comfort”.

A source close to the actor told Daily Mail, “Brad has ongoing issues with being separated from his family. He has been dealing with personal issues which are very upsetting, and she is a support through that.”

Ines is said to be really easy going – the opposite of Ang.

INES IS BRAD’S PERFECT WOMAN

Rumour has it that Angelina never got along well with Amal, which ultimately led to Brad and George growing apart for a time. But from all accounts, Brad’s current partner Ines is “a really easygoing person” who has slotted in seamlessly with his circle of friends.

“The contrast with Angelina is obvious,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Ines gets along great with everyone, all of Brad’s friends.” Not only that, but Ines – who was previously married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley – is an accomplished woman in her own right. The jewellery executive, 31, holds a business degree from a Swiss university and is fluent in five languages – French, English, German, Spanish and Italian.

To top it off, Ines is also a seasoned skier from growing up near Lake Geneva and shares Brad’s love of wine and music!