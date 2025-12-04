BIG BROTHER VINNIE: “I’m not fake!”

All throughout the Big Brother Australia house, not a creature was stirring during festive week – and instead of leaving behind some lovely gifts like Santa Claus would, Big Brother instead surprised the residents with a shock midnight eliminatation.

On Monday night, Edward received 10 nomination points from Big Brother, and he decided to spend seven of them on ‘golden boy’ Vinnie – who ended up being evicted.

“I loved my time on Big Brother had so much fun,” Vinnie tells Woman’s Day shortly after his elimination.

“I have zero regrets about how I was on the show, and I’m glad Australia has seen the Vinnie I wanted them to see, which is ultimately me, contrary to what some of my housemates have said.”

Initially pegged as the “golden boy” of the Big Brother house, Vinnie was soon braded as a fake by multiple housemates.

But despite the label initially given to him by Jane, Vinnie says his “character” on the show was the real deal.

“I have no complaints about my experience on there, it was genuinely what I thought it’d be like times ten.”

During a carols sing-a-long, Big Brother told Vinnie it was time to go, ho, ho. (Image: Instagram)

GOOD MATES

Now out of the Big Brother house, but not before taking $10,000 from the prize pool on his way out, Vinnie, 21, shares that he’ll be using the money to spend it on Christmas with his family back in Melbourne before getting stuck back into his music career in the new year.

“I’m not going back to my 9-5 of barbering because my posture is terrible – it made me realise I’m like the hunchback of Notre Dame when I watched it back,” Vinnie laughs.

“So I’m going to take my music more serious, but I’d also love to get into acting and presenting… I’d love to co-host with Mel [Tracina].”

Vinnie also reveals he’ll be catching up with fellow Big Brother housemate Abiola, who doesn’t live very far from him.

Abiola and I got on like a house on fire, like easily she was my person in the house… she’s awesome,” says Vinnie.

“She’s going to be one of my good mates outside of the show.”

As for who he thinks will walk away as the winner of Big Brother, Vinnie’s backing Emily.

“I think Emily is perfectly impartial, she hasn’t really done anything in the house like confronting someone, but she says her opinion when needed and she holds space for people in conversations that are upset,” he reveals.

“She’s so harmless and so sensitive, and a beautiful soul.”

