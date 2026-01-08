Who is Daria Kasatkina? Meet the next big thing in Aussie tennis

Daria Kasatkina is the Russian-born Australian tennis player taking the tennis world by storm.

The 28-year-old began her professional career representing Russia, but after coming out as gay and criticising the Russian government’s war on Ukraine in 2022, she announced earlier this year she would be representing Australia going forward, after gaining permanent residency.

Here’s everything we know about Australian tennis player Daria Kasatkina.

DARIA KASATKINA’S EARLY LIFE IN RUSSIA

Daria was born in Tolyatti, an industrial city about 1000 kilometres southeast of Moscow, in 1997. Her mother was a lawyer who was once nationally ranked in athletics, and her father was an engineer who was once nationally ranked in ice hockey.

Her older brother Alexandr played tennis casually as a child and he encouraged his parents to let Daria start playing from the age of six as well.

For two years, she played tennis two to three times a week before she began to play in tournaments. When it become clear that Daria could have a future in tennis, her parents sold their house so they could pay for her coaching.

She began playing on the ITF circuit when she was 14 years old, reaching her highest ranking of No.3 as a junior.

In 2014, she turned professional and has won eight WTA singles titles in her professional career to date.

COMING OUT AND SWITCHING HER ALLEGIANCE TO AUSTRALIA

In 2022, when she was Russia’s highest ranked female tennis player, Daria came out as gay.

In a video interview with Russian sports blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Daria said she was in a relationship with a woman and that living in the closet was “impossible”.

“So many subjects are taboo in Russia,” she said in the interview. “This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming [gay] is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight.”

“Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What’s the point?” she added.

She went on to say that she feared she would never be able to hold her girlfriend’s hand in public in Russia but she needs to be true to herself.

“Living in the closet is impossible. It is too hard, it is pointless,” she added. “Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f**k everyone else.”

A few hours after the interview was published, Daria shared a photo of herself hugging her then-girlfriend, former Russian Olympic figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, on her Instagram page.

In the interview, she also called for an end to the war on Ukraine.

Four months after Daria came out, Russia enacted a slew of laws aimed at criminalising homosexuality. Last year, they even began to convict people charged with displaying pro-LGBTQ+ imagery.

In March this year, Daria announced she had gained Australian permanent residency and would be representing Australia at all further tournaments.

“I am delighted to let you all know that my application for permanent residency has been accepted by the Australian Government,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Melbourne and look forward to making my home there.”

“As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland, Australia, in my professional tennis career from this point onwards. Obviously, there are parts of this decision that have not been easy. I want to express my thanks and gratitude to my family, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout my tennis journey to date.”

Later, speaking to The Guardian, she said it was a “tough” decision but one she ultimately had to make.

“Honestly, it was one of my main reasons why I had to make this step and change my nationality because if I wanted to live a free, open life as I wanted, unfortunately I couldn’t do it in Russia. I had to find another place. And I did,” she told the publication.

Daria said she was nervous about announcing the move but the response has been overwhelmingly supportive both in Australia and around the world.

“It was emotional and I was nervous, of course, because I didn’t know how the reaction was going to be,” she says. “But the feedback was very good, honestly, from all the international media. It was great. Also, the feedback from Australia was good. After I realised that, I became much more calm.”

INSIDE HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NATALIE ZABIIAKO

Daria met former Russian Olympic figure skater, Natalia Zabiiako, after Natalia sent Daria a message on Instagram while watching her play a match on TV. The pair later met up in person when Daria travelled to Moscow for the Kremlin Cup.

Since announcing their relationship, the couple have been sharing their life on tour on their YouTube channel, What The Vlog.

Earlier this month, the couple announced their engagement by sharing a photo of a diamond ring on Natalia’s finger on Instagram.

Speaking to WTA’s Inside The Tour, Daria explained she popped the question while she and Natalia, and some friends, were celebrating her 28th birthday while in Rome for the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.

“I just went on my knee,” Daria said. “There were bags [everywhere] with the presents … and everyone thought it was a joke.”

“Natasha, she’s like, ‘Are you joking? Are you serious?’ and I was like, ‘Completely serious … are you going to marry me?'”

While the couple haven’t planned their wedding yet, they’re hoping to make the celebration a small one by the sea.

“Next to the sea with our closest people,” Daria told Inside The Tour. “It’s going to not be a big wedding; it’s going to be quite small, but for sure we’re going to have a great time with our closest people, friends, family. I’m really waiting for this moment because it’s going to be a very nice party.”

