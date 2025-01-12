Giddy up! The Wiggles new country collab with Bonds is coming and we are so here for it.

Ultimate comfort, along with some fun prints and colour of course, this limited-edition collection is perfect for little cowgirls and cowboys. The range includes baby zippy’s, kid’s sleep sets, pullovers, raglan tees and trackies. There will also be a limited edition release of kid’s overalls and sleep-sets, along with matching tees for Mum and Dad.

Launching online on January 15 for Bonds Rewards members, and January 16 for general public, the collection is one you don’t want to miss.

We have rounded up our top picks from the collection, which are perfect for the littleies.

01 Kids Sleep Set from $39.99 from Bonds The perfect little sleep set for the lil’ ones who love to dance, sing and play. The set features a long sleeve and long pant matching print. 02 Baby Zippy from $32.99 at Bonds This baby zippy is perfect for your little cowgirl! The two-way zip feature means you can change your baby fast and easily. The cosy cuff fold-over mittens are in the suits from 0000 to 0. 03 Baby Zippy from $32.99 at Bonds With the same features as the fun onesie above, this cute white onesie has fun prints for your musical baby! 04 Kid’s Sleep Set from $39.99 at Bonds This fun cowboy sleep set is perfect for those cozy pyjama nights. The matching set has a long sleeve shirt with matching pants for your little one!

(Credit: The Wiggles/Bonds)

“As a new dad, I’m all about comfort and style for the little ones, so teaming up with Bonds on this new country collection has been an incredible experience. What better way to celebrate our new country music album Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! than with a collection that brings a fun and fashionable country flair to family wardrobes! says John Wiggle.

Don’t miss out!

