On December 16, Purple Wiggle John Pearce and his wife, Jessie Pearce, welcomed their beautiful baby boy into the world.

The newest “Little Wiggle”, Henry Nicholas Adamo Pearce is the couple’s first child.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news of the arrival of their beautiful bundle of joy.

All the Wiggles and fans flocked to the comments with words of support and love.

“Congratulations to you both! What a beautiful gift to the world. Love to you all! 💛💜,” said Greg Page (yellow Wiggle).

“Beautiful Boy welcome to the world! Congratulations Jesse and Johnny!❤️❤️❤️”, added Anthony Field (blue Wiggle).

“Congratulations John and Jess. So happy for you both and can’t wait to meet Henry. Lots of love. ❤️,” Simon Pryce commented (red Wiggle).

(Credit: Instagram)

The couple shared their pregnancy news in June, 2024 with the caption ‘It has been a long journey but our beautiful angel has finally been sent to us. We are so full of joy and can’t wait to meet you

– baby Adamo Pearce due Dec 2024.”

John was previously in the Australian Pop music group, Justice Crew, as a dancer and singaner. The group won Australia’s Got Talent in 2011, and shortly after signed with Sony Music Australia.

In 2020, John collaborated with Anthony Field and performed with The Wiggles numerous times since then.

He received his purple skivvy in 2021 and is well known across TikTok and Instagram for his content.

(Credit: Instagram)

John and Jessie started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in a gorgeous private ceremony in 2019.

Jessie currently works as a luxury fashion buyer, but will of course be reeling in the love bubble with their new baby boy.

We wish John and Jessie all the best with their newborn!

