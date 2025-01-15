Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide to send to your partner if you want the perfect pressie

Presents for any budget, style and person.
Can you believe that Valentine’s Day is just mere weeks away already? The year is flying past and the time to get your gifts together for your dearly beloved is now.

Although presents aren’t necessary, we would never say no to a thoughtful gesture from our partners to say, “You are the best and we love and appreciate you”.

From homewares and beauty to fashion and flowers, the options are endless. That’s before we even get into considerations like budget or the time frame you have to get your hands on the perfect gift.

If you want to ensure your loved one ticks your boxes but aren’t sure where to start yourself, then read on because this is a guide to the most thoughtful, fun, chic and useful Valentine’s Day gifts you could want – so all you have to do is send this straight their way and let them get to work.

The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for 2025

Sydney Harbour Cruise with 3 Course Lunch – For 2

$238 at RedBalloon

Cruise under the Harbour Bridge, past the Opera House and see bays of the expansive harbour all while you enjoy a delicious three-course a la carte lunch. It couldn’t possibly be more romantic if you tried.

Why she’ll love it:

  • Three course a la carte lunch cruise on Sydney Harbour
  • Enjoy upper deck seating for great views and personalised service
  • Cruise past harbour icons including the Opera House and Harbour Bridge
book now

Medium Colour Bouquet

$99 at Daily Blooms

Flowers for Valentine’s Day? Ground-breaking. Okay, perhaps a little cliché but you really can’t go wrong with a beautiful bouquet of florals – it’s a classic for a reason.

Why she’ll love it:

  • Handmade by florists, different daily
  • Same-day delivery Australia-wide
  • Premium blooms, sustainably packaged
shop now

Allure Bra & Panty

from $39.95 at City Chic

Who wouldn’t want a stunning luxe lingerie set this V-Day? This delicate deep sangria lace design is just so dreamy.

Why she’ll love it:

  • Available in three colours
  • Sizes from 14 to 24
shop now

Initial Lariat Necklace

$1,165 at Temple & Grace

Go big and bold with your gift and splash out on this stunning initial necklace with brilliant cut diamonds to make her shine.

Why she’ll love it:

  • Available in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold
  • Can be personalised
shop now
Highfield Cuff

$199 at NAJO

This timeless cuff will become a new everyday staple and will make her think of you every time she wears it.

Why she’ll love it:

  • Available in sterling silver and sil/tumbaga
  • Modern two-tone look
shop now

Sorella Chemise

from $54 at Ann Summers

A chic chemise for bedtime on Valentine’s Day, it’s made from a silky soft satin in black with a delicate rose lace trim.

Why she’ll love it:

  • Available in four colours
  • Sizes from XS to XXL
  • Delicate lace to top edge and hem
shop now

Cookie Combo + Flowers

from $125 at Lvly

For the woman with a sweet tooth, this stunning posy and box of cookies will be delivered with late notice too in case you’re forgetful!

Why she’ll love it:

  • A LVLY glass jar with assorted quotes
  • A free message card for a personal note
  • Cookie combo box (6 pack, v – flavours include choc chip, funetti and vanilla cookies)
shop now

Carry On Light

$245 at July

Providing the perfect gift for the traveller, July creates stylish and lightweight travel pieces that will have you booking your next adventure ASAP.

Why she’ll love it:

  • Can be personalised
  • Water-resistant and stain-proof nylon lining
  • Aerospace-grade German polycarbonate shell
shop now
Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask

$255 at David Jones

A truly luxurious gift, this mask targets anti-ageing using black rose to promote radiance and vitality in the skin.

Why she’ll love it:

  • Soothing skincare mask
  • Contains a synergy of anti-ageing active ingredients
  • Contains black rose to restore youthfulness
shop now
