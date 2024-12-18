As we draw closer to the end of the year and closer to Christmas, we can expect our favourite shops to start rounding off the year with some epic sales.
Whether you are shopping for an occasion or for the perfect gift, our one-stop shop is usually The Iconic.
December 26 is the day to pick up those things Santa might have missed out on, and luckily, the online shopping site has already dropped the first of its Boxing Day Sales ahead of the big day.
Last year saw reductions as high as 60% off, so this year we are in for a big one.
Get your purses out because we are going shopping! Here are our favourites…
01
Monaco Shoulder Bag
from $89.95 at The Iconic
Best for: Day to day elevation
This Louenhide shoulder bag is going to be the bag of the season. The perfect ‘Mary Poppins’ bag that can fit a 13 inch laptop, notebook, makeup and all the other necessities you need to take you from the office to afternoon drinks with the girls.
Sizes: W53 x H48 x D17cm
Colours: Black, Tan, Oat
Materials: Polyurethane Vegan Leather 100%, Lining: Polyester Recycled
Key features:
- Shoulder handle
- Internal zip pocket
- 2 slip pockets
02
SNDYS Lissa Linen Twist Mini Dress
from $90.30 (usually $129) at The Iconic
Best for: Date night
This fun, off-the-shoulder mini dress is perfect for achieving an elevated look. The dress is great for the summer time and can be accessorised accordingly to bring the look into a night time vibe.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Colours: Black, White, Charcoal Pinstripe
Materials: 45% linen, 55% cotton
Key features:
- Asymmetrical neckline with twist detail
- Sleeveless
- Exclusive to The Iconic
03
Crocs Getaway Platform Flip
from $84.99 at The Iconic
Best for: Beach to bar
Iconic brand Crocs has taken their comfort shoe and turned it into a chic platform sandal. Odour resistant and water-friendly, these shoes are perfect to take you straight from the sand and into the bar.
Sizes: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11
Colours: Latte, Quartz, Pink Crush
Materials: Inner, sole & upper: Thermoplastic EVA 100%
Key features:
- Themoplastic EVA
- Slip-on style
- 6cm wedge heel
04
Sass & Bide Cuco Short
from $220 at The Iconic
Best for: Running errands
These shorts are perfect to throw on over swimmers, or if you are rushing out the door to get those last minute supplies or groceries! Simple, but stylish, these shorts are made of silk so are great for those hot summer days.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16
Colours: Brick red base with a swirling logo print
Material: 100% silk
Key features:
- Mid waisted
- Mini shorts
- Elasticised waistband with slanted pockets
05
SNDYS Billie Shirt
from $76 (usually $109) at The Iconic
Best for: Girls lunch
Australian brand SNDYS has released an exclusive Iconic only item that is going to be your summer staple. The tie-up detailing at the front adds a fun touch to your regular blouse.
Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
Colours: Blue stripe, White
Materials: 65% cotton, 35% polyester
Key features:
- Cotton-rich fabrication
- Collared neckline
- Triple front tie detail
06
Reality Eyeware Xray Spex
from $65.55 (usually $69) at The Iconic
Best for: Summer rays
These polarized sunglasses are just what you need to keep yourself protected, yet stylish this summer.
Colours: Jett black, Matt black carbon, Berry, White smoke, Turtle
Materials: 100% recycled materials
Key features:
- Narrow rectangular frame
- Brown-tinted mono lens
- Moulded nose pads
07
Dana Linen Blend Midi Dress
from $89.99 at The Iconic
Best for: Long lunch
From the brand Atmos&Here, a must-have maxi dress has been created to wear no matter what the occasion.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18
Colours: Black, White
Materials: 55% linen & 45% cotton
Key features:
- Shift silhouette
- Midi length
- Back keyhole fastening
08
Cendre Romee Heart Earrings
from $98 at The Iconic
Best for: Dressing up your outfit
These heart earrings are the perfect addition to any outfit. The earrings are super lightweight and add a touch of elegance!
Material: 18K Premium double gold plated stainless steel
Key features:
- Small heart – 1.2cm x 1.5cm
- Large heart – 2.5cm x 2.5cm
- Weighing 8g per earring
09
Cherry Girl Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
from $39.99 at The Iconic
Best for: Casual daytime
This oversized t-shirt is a great item for day to day, it can be tucked in or worn loosely over the top of shorts.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16
Colour: White
Materials: 100% cotton
Key features:
- Crew neckline
- Short sleeves
- Graphic print to front
Stay tuned for The Iconic’s upcoming Boxing Day deals here!