As we draw closer to the end of the year and closer to Christmas, we can expect our favourite shops to start rounding off the year with some epic sales.

Whether you are shopping for an occasion or for the perfect gift, our one-stop shop is usually The Iconic.

December 26 is the day to pick up those things Santa might have missed out on, and luckily, the online shopping site has already dropped the first of its Boxing Day Sales ahead of the big day.

Last year saw reductions as high as 60% off, so this year we are in for a big one.

Get your purses out because we are going shopping! Here are our favourites…

(Credit: The Iconic) 01 Monaco Shoulder Bag from $89.95 at The Iconic Best for: Day to day elevation This Louenhide shoulder bag is going to be the bag of the season. The perfect ‘Mary Poppins’ bag that can fit a 13 inch laptop, notebook, makeup and all the other necessities you need to take you from the office to afternoon drinks with the girls. Sizes: W53 x H48 x D17cm Colours: Black, Tan, Oat Materials: Polyurethane Vegan Leather 100%, Lining: Polyester Recycled Key features: Shoulder handle

Internal zip pocket

2 slip pockets SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 02 SNDYS Lissa Linen Twist Mini Dress from $90.30 (usually $129) at The Iconic Best for: Date night This fun, off-the-shoulder mini dress is perfect for achieving an elevated look. The dress is great for the summer time and can be accessorised accordingly to bring the look into a night time vibe. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colours: Black, White, Charcoal Pinstripe Materials: 45% linen, 55% cotton Key features: Asymmetrical neckline with twist detail

Sleeveless

Exclusive to The Iconic SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 03 Crocs Getaway Platform Flip from $84.99 at The Iconic Best for: Beach to bar Iconic brand Crocs has taken their comfort shoe and turned it into a chic platform sandal. Odour resistant and water-friendly, these shoes are perfect to take you straight from the sand and into the bar. Sizes: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 Colours: Latte, Quartz, Pink Crush Materials: Inner, sole & upper: Thermoplastic EVA 100% Key features: Themoplastic EVA

Slip-on style

6cm wedge heel SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 04 Sass & Bide Cuco Short from $220 at The Iconic Best for: Running errands These shorts are perfect to throw on over swimmers, or if you are rushing out the door to get those last minute supplies or groceries! Simple, but stylish, these shorts are made of silk so are great for those hot summer days. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Colours: Brick red base with a swirling logo print Material: 100% silk Key features: Mid waisted

Mini shorts

Elasticised waistband with slanted pockets SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 05 SNDYS Billie Shirt from $76 (usually $109) at The Iconic Best for: Girls lunch Australian brand SNDYS has released an exclusive Iconic only item that is going to be your summer staple. The tie-up detailing at the front adds a fun touch to your regular blouse. Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Colours: Blue stripe, White Materials: 65% cotton, 35% polyester Key features: Cotton-rich fabrication

Collared neckline

Triple front tie detail SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 06 Reality Eyeware Xray Spex from $65.55 (usually $69) at The Iconic Best for: Summer rays These polarized sunglasses are just what you need to keep yourself protected, yet stylish this summer. Colours: Jett black, Matt black carbon, Berry, White smoke, Turtle Materials: 100% recycled materials Key features: Narrow rectangular frame

Brown-tinted mono lens

Moulded nose pads SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 07 Dana Linen Blend Midi Dress from $89.99 at The Iconic Best for: Long lunch From the brand Atmos&Here, a must-have maxi dress has been created to wear no matter what the occasion. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 Colours: Black, White Materials: 55% linen & 45% cotton Key features: Shift silhouette

Midi length

Back keyhole fastening SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 08 Cendre Romee Heart Earrings from $98 at The Iconic Best for: Dressing up your outfit These heart earrings are the perfect addition to any outfit. The earrings are super lightweight and add a touch of elegance! Material: 18K Premium double gold plated stainless steel Key features: Small heart – 1.2cm x 1.5cm

Large heart – 2.5cm x 2.5cm

Weighing 8g per earring SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 09 Cherry Girl Oversized Graphic T-Shirt from $39.99 at The Iconic Best for: Casual daytime This oversized t-shirt is a great item for day to day, it can be tucked in or worn loosely over the top of shorts. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Colour: White Materials: 100% cotton Key features: Crew neckline

Short sleeves

Graphic print to front SHOP NOW

Stay tuned for The Iconic’s upcoming Boxing Day deals here!

