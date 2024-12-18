Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
What to shop in The Iconic’s EPIC Boxing Day Sale: Our favourite picks

Time to start filling those carts!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
As we draw closer to the end of the year and closer to Christmas, we can expect our favourite shops to start rounding off the year with some epic sales.

Whether you are shopping for an occasion or for the perfect gift, our one-stop shop is usually The Iconic.

December 26 is the day to pick up those things Santa might have missed out on, and luckily, the online shopping site has already dropped the first of its Boxing Day Sales ahead of the big day.

Last year saw reductions as high as 60% off, so this year we are in for a big one.

Get your purses out because we are going shopping! Here are our favourites…

Black handbag
(Credit: The Iconic)

01

Monaco Shoulder Bag

from $89.95 at The Iconic

Best for: Day to day elevation

This Louenhide shoulder bag is going to be the bag of the season. The perfect ‘Mary Poppins’ bag that can fit a 13 inch laptop, notebook, makeup and all the other necessities you need to take you from the office to afternoon drinks with the girls.

Sizes: W53 x H48 x D17cm

Colours: Black, Tan, Oat

Materials: Polyurethane Vegan Leather 100%, Lining: Polyester Recycled

Key features:

  • Shoulder handle
  • Internal zip pocket
  • 2 slip pockets
SHOP NOW
Black mini dress
(Credit: The Iconic)

02

SNDYS Lissa Linen Twist Mini Dress

from $90.30 (usually $129) at The Iconic

Best for: Date night

This fun, off-the-shoulder mini dress is perfect for achieving an elevated look. The dress is great for the summer time and can be accessorised accordingly to bring the look into a night time vibe.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Colours: Black, White, Charcoal Pinstripe

Materials: 45% linen, 55% cotton

Key features:

  • Asymmetrical neckline with twist detail
  • Sleeveless
  • Exclusive to The Iconic
SHOP NOW
Croc Sandal
(Credit: The Iconic)

03

Crocs Getaway Platform Flip

from $84.99 at The Iconic

Best for: Beach to bar

Iconic brand Crocs has taken their comfort shoe and turned it into a chic platform sandal. Odour resistant and water-friendly, these shoes are perfect to take you straight from the sand and into the bar.

Sizes: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11

Colours: Latte, Quartz, Pink Crush

Materials: Inner, sole & upper: Thermoplastic EVA 100%

Key features:

  • Themoplastic EVA
  • Slip-on style
  • 6cm wedge heel
SHOP NOW
Short and long sleeve set
(Credit: The Iconic)

04

Sass & Bide Cuco Short

from $220 at The Iconic

Best for: Running errands

These shorts are perfect to throw on over swimmers, or if you are rushing out the door to get those last minute supplies or groceries! Simple, but stylish, these shorts are made of silk so are great for those hot summer days.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16

Colours: Brick red base with a swirling logo print

Material: 100% silk

Key features:

  • Mid waisted
  • Mini shorts
  • Elasticised waistband with slanted pockets
SHOP NOW
Stripy blue set
(Credit: The Iconic)

05

SNDYS Billie Shirt

from $76 (usually $109) at The Iconic

Best for: Girls lunch

Australian brand SNDYS has released an exclusive Iconic only item that is going to be your summer staple. The tie-up detailing at the front adds a fun touch to your regular blouse.

Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

Colours: Blue stripe, White

Materials: 65% cotton, 35% polyester

Key features:

  • Cotton-rich fabrication
  • Collared neckline
  • Triple front tie detail
SHOP NOW
Tortoise shell sunglasses
(Credit: The Iconic)

06

Reality Eyeware Xray Spex

from $65.55 (usually $69) at The Iconic

Best for: Summer rays

These polarized sunglasses are just what you need to keep yourself protected, yet stylish this summer.

Colours: Jett black, Matt black carbon, Berry, White smoke, Turtle

Materials: 100% recycled materials

Key features:

  • Narrow rectangular frame
  • Brown-tinted mono lens
  • Moulded nose pads
SHOP NOW
White maxi dress
(Credit: The Iconic)

07

Dana Linen Blend Midi Dress

from $89.99 at The Iconic

Best for: Long lunch

From the brand Atmos&Here, a must-have maxi dress has been created to wear no matter what the occasion.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18

Colours: Black, White

Materials: 55% linen & 45% cotton

Key features:

  • Shift silhouette
  • Midi length
  • Back keyhole fastening
SHOP NOW
Gold heart earrings
(Credit: The Iconic)

08

Cendre Romee Heart Earrings

from $98 at The Iconic

Best for: Dressing up your outfit

These heart earrings are the perfect addition to any outfit. The earrings are super lightweight and add a touch of elegance!

Material: 18K Premium double gold plated stainless steel

Key features:

  • Small heart – 1.2cm x 1.5cm
  • Large heart – 2.5cm x 2.5cm
  • Weighing 8g per earring
SHOP NOW
Cherry oversized t shirt
(Credit: The Iconic)

09

Cherry Girl Oversized Graphic T-Shirt

from $39.99 at The Iconic

Best for: Casual daytime

This oversized t-shirt is a great item for day to day, it can be tucked in or worn loosely over the top of shorts.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16

Colour: White

Materials: 100% cotton

Key features:

  • Crew neckline
  • Short sleeves
  • Graphic print to front
SHOP NOW

Stay tuned for The Iconic’s upcoming Boxing Day deals here!

annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

