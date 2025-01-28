Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Courtside chic: The best looks from the 2025 Australian Open

Serving on and off the court.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
annabel lane

The Australian Open has become more than just a sporting event, with people traveling from near and far showcasing the hottest new looks.

Held in Melbourne, a city known for its diverse and bold fashion scene, the event is the perfect backdrop for those in the stands to make a style statement.

Over the years, sponsorships with high-fashion labels have transformed the tournament into a runway of its own.

We have put together some of the standout styles that had us talking all tournament long.

(Credit: Getty)

Deborra-Lee Furness

Deborra-Lee Furness hit the stands in a white co-ord for The Australian Open with a gold chain detail.

Eden Kannourakis
(Credit: Getty)

Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan at day 15 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in a simple white halter top and navy pants.

(Credit: Getty)

Anastasia Kogan

 Anastasia Kogan attends day 15 showcasing her bump in a floral maxi dress.

(Credit: Getty)

Natasha Bassett

Natasha Bassett is seen wearing Ralph Lauren while attending the Men’s Finals of the Australian Open 2025.

(Credit: Getty)

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at the Ralph Lauren Marquee in beige fits.

(Credit: Getty)

Annalise Dalins

Annalise Dalins attends day 14 in a red halter maxi dress.

(Credit: Getty)

Rachel Griffiths

 Rachel Griffiths attends day 14 of the Aus Open in a matching denim co-ord.

Carrie Bickmore rocked a black tank and colourful skirt, simple yet fun!

(Credit: Getty)

Maria Thattil dressed in a matching yellow combo and mini skirt for Ralph Lauren.

 Ilona Novacek in a simple white button-up and suit pants with a black clutch.

(Credit: Getty)

Abbey Holmes in a co-ord dark grey suit with a Viktoria & Woods tank.

