Courtside chic: The best looks from the 2025 Australian Open

The Australian Open has become more than just a sporting event, with people traveling from near and far showcasing the hottest new looks.
Held in Melbourne, a city known for its diverse and bold fashion scene, the event is the perfect backdrop for those in the stands to make a style statement.
Over the years, sponsorships with high-fashion labels have transformed the tournament into a runway of its own.
We have put together some of the standout styles that had us talking all tournament long.
Deborra-Lee Furness
Deborra-Lee Furness hit the stands in a white co-ord for The Australian Open with a gold chain detail.
Brooke Hogan
Brooke Hogan at day 15 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in a simple white halter top and navy pants.
Anastasia Kogan
Anastasia Kogan attends day 15 showcasing her bump in a floral maxi dress.
Natasha Bassett
Natasha Bassett is seen wearing Ralph Lauren while attending the Men’s Finals of the Australian Open 2025.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at the Ralph Lauren Marquee in beige fits.
Annalise Dalins
Annalise Dalins attends day 14 in a red halter maxi dress.
Rachel Griffiths
Rachel Griffiths attends day 14 of the Aus Open in a matching denim co-ord.
Carrie Bickmore
Carrie Bickmore rocked a black tank and colourful skirt, simple yet fun!
Maria Thattil
Maria Thattil dressed in a matching yellow combo and mini skirt for Ralph Lauren.
Ilona Novacek
Ilona Novacek in a simple white button-up and suit pants with a black clutch.
Abbey Holmes
Abbey Holmes in a co-ord dark grey suit with a Viktoria & Woods tank.