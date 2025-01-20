As the holidays draw to a close it’s time to start getting yourself and your kids organised for their return to school.

This year Officeworks has put together a school essentials range with cost-saving pieces that will not break the bank.

We have put together some of the best deals all under one dollar, so your little one is prepared for the year ahead.

Scroll on to see Officeworks back to school deals…

04 Keji Highlighters Chisel Assorted 4 Pack from $0.50 at Officeworks These Keji Highlighters are ideal for highlighting key sections of text in your work. Each marker features a chisel tip, allowing you to create different line widths based on how you hold and use it. SHOP NOW

05 Keji Ballpoint Pens 1mm Assorted 10 Pack from $0.49 at Officeworks These Keji Pens feature ballpoint nibs that create 1.0 mm line widths, making them ideal for everyday writing. The pack includes 10 pens in assorted colours, giving you a range of options for your writing needs. SHOP NOW

