As the holidays draw to a close it’s time to start getting yourself and your kids organised for their return to school.
This year Officeworks has put together a school essentials range with cost-saving pieces that will not break the bank.
We have put together some of the best deals all under one dollar, so your little one is prepared for the year ahead.
Scroll on to see Officeworks back to school deals…
01
Keji A4 Binder 2 D-Ring 25mm Blue
from $0.99 at Officeworks
This A4-sized binder is perfect to stay organised and up to date with the chaos of school. It can hold 150 pages and has a spine label that is ruled to name the folder neatly.
02
Keji Student Scissors 127mm/5″
from $0.99 at Officeworks
These student scissors featured in Officeworks back to school round up are the perfect size to pop in your child’s pencil case for all their cutting and gluing!
03
Keji A4 55gsm 8mm Ruled Recycled Exercise Book
from $0.49 at Officeworks
The Keji A4 Recycled Exercise Book is perfect for note-taking at home, school, or work. The cover includes spaces to label your name and subject, making it easy to organise and identify your book. Each page is lined with 8mm ruled lines, helping you maintain a tidy and structured layout.
04
Keji Highlighters Chisel Assorted 4 Pack
from $0.50 at Officeworks
These Keji Highlighters are ideal for highlighting key sections of text in your work. Each marker features a chisel tip, allowing you to create different line widths based on how you hold and use it.
05
Keji Ballpoint Pens 1mm Assorted 10 Pack
from $0.49 at Officeworks
These Keji Pens feature ballpoint nibs that create 1.0 mm line widths, making them ideal for everyday writing. The pack includes 10 pens in assorted colours, giving you a range of options for your writing needs.