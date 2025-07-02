Meghan Markle recently launched her Napa Valley rosé, but the new drop had some unexpected competition – from King Charles!

Just in time for English Wine Week, His Majesty’s Highgrove Gardens offered consumers a 15% deal on their bottles, sparking a royal wine war with his estranged daughter-in-law.

Although, Meghan’s As ever wine, with “soft notes of stone fruit” and a “lasting finish,” was off to a good start – with the wine selling out in less than an hour, at $45 a pop!

And the timing was hard to miss: Meghan’s restock went live online on 30 June – what would have been Princess Diana’s 64th birthday. Whether on purpose or not, fans noticed the date and pointed out the subtle detail on social media.

Meanwhile, over in England, King Charles’ Highgrove Gardens wines were getting some attention too. During English Wine Week, he offered a 15% discount on bottles, which some royal fans saw as a quiet response to Meghan’s launch.

Charles, known for his organic vineyards and love of sustainable farming, has long been a fan of fine English wine – and now he’s part of the royal wine competition!

The Duchess of Sussex’s rosé selling out comes after her first two As ever launches – featuring strawberry jam, herbal teas, crepe baking mix, shortbread cookie mix, flower sprinkles and orange blossom honey – also sold out within hours.

But As ever, didn’t just bring out a summer wine collection – it’s clear Meghan’s wine venture is more than just a hobby. She has plans to expand As ever‘s product line-up to include different varieties going forward.

According to a press release, the lifestyle brand’s wine is “designed for summer’s best moments – from lunches that turn into dinners and sun-drenched weekends where the only thing louder than the music is the laughter. This blend captures the essence of celebration, inviting wine lovers to toast all the moments that matter most – both big and small.”

