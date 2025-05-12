The royals did their usual trick of keeping a stiff upper lip as they turned out together for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) in London, just days after Harry’s latest explosive interview, where he claimed he wants to reconcile with his father, King Charles, but the monarch “won’t speak” to him.

Advertisement

But sources say Harry’s betrayal has shattered Charles’ trust beyond repair and the royals made the decision to show the rest of the world that he isn’t going to up-end anything with his headline-grabbing antics.

Not only did the family appear on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony together, they made it clear that they support each other.

Anne was spotted patting Charles on the back, in a touching signal she is keeping an eye on her brother – who is battling cancer as well as the ongoing family dramas – and supporting him.

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Hold onto your hats – and hair! It was a windy day in London. (Image: Getty)

Advertisement

“There was no chance any of the family wanted to appear rattled or upset by Harry’s latest attack,” the royal source tells Woman’s Day.

“The King had already made sure he was spotted out looking cheerful the day after Harry’s interview and it basically set the tone for the rest of the clan.”

“There was more touching than usual, even Anne tenderly patting her big brother on the back,” adds the source.

“She’s his official protector so is constantly keeping a vigilant eye on him out of duty.”

Advertisement

According to the insider, the royals took a united stance.

“It wasn’t a day to bring their personal problems to ‘work’. It was a very important occasion to remember our true heroes,” says the source.

Earlier, a palace aide said that out of respect for surviving veterans, Buckingham Palace hoped nothing would “detract or distract from celebrating with full cheer and proud hearts that precious victory

and those brave souls, on this most special and poignant of anniversaries”.

Anne, 74, and Charles also took the opportunity to honour the late Queen and Prince Philip.

Advertisement

“Their decision to wear their parents’ old outfits was significant. Not only was it a real nod to tradition, but a reminder of much-beloved family only recently lost. Harry would do well to heed it.”

CHARLOTTE’S FAVOURITE AUNTY… IT’S SOPHIE!

Royal babysitter! Sophie kept an eye on the kids during Trooping the Colour in 2023. (Image: Getty)

Royal watchers couldn’t help but notice the sweet exchange between Charlotte, 10, and her great aunt Sophie as they walked into Buckingham Palace, headed for the balcony.

The pair were side by side, laughing as they chatted away.

Advertisement

“Sophie’s become a close mentor to the younger royals and she was doing her usual thing that day, making sure everyone put on a good show,” reveals a royal insider.

Sources say the 60-year-old has helped fill the gap in Charlotte and her brothers’ lives left by their Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan.

According to reports, doting Sophie has treated Charlotte to school holiday shopping trips and a royal source says there is a “really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece which is very touching”.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.