Princess Eugenie begs Beatrice: “Cut contact with mum!”

Princess Beatrice is caught in the middle of a raging family war as it’s revealed her younger sister Princess Eugenie has allegedly cut all ties with their disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and is close to doing the same with her wayward mother Sarah Ferguson, who hasn’t been seen in public since her duchess title was stripped.

Sarah was last seen in public in September 2025. (Image: Backgrid)

TENSE RELATIONS

According to the Mail On Sunday, Eugenie, 35, reportedly refused to visit her father at Christmas and is unimpressed at her father’s refusal to apologise to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

A source says, “Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the royal family.”

Despite the strained relations, both Andrew, 65, and Sarah, 66, were invited to attend Princess Beatrice’s 11-month-old daughter Athena’s christening at St James’s Palace in December but there are rumours that an invite to attend the party held at a nearby pub afterwards was not extended.

“This isn’t just about losing their $30 million inheritance [because Andrew was forced to give up the rights to the Royal Lodge], this is about a deep betrayal that neither of them can barely comprehend.”

“They’re horrified that their mum and dad exposed them to such a dangerous criminal and even welcomed Epstein into their lives, inviting him to Beatrice’s 18th birthday when a warrant was out for his arrest,” says the source.

However, Andrew and Fergie have always vehemently denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

“Eugenie has always been more cautious than Beatrice when it came to trusting new people, but dealing with a cascade of lies from their own mum and dad is devastating.”

While Bea, 37, is struggling with completely severing ties with her mum, Eugenie is allegedly urging her to do it quickly before more scandals come out of those Epstein files.

Just last week a 25-year-old model claimed that Epstein flew her to Balmoral to massage Andrew in 1999, which raises yet more questions about the abuse of royal residences.

Eugenie established The Anti-Slavery Collective to help counter sex trafficking. (Image: Instagram)

PROTECTING THE KIDS

The continuing fallout has led Beatrice to rescind an invitation for Sarah to live with her in her Cotswolds home’s granny flat.

“Beatrice knows for the sake of her kids her future lies with the royals and it’s why she backed out of renting her mum their granny flat.”

“With more awful stories coming out, she has to put her own reputation first and give their kids a respectable chance at life.”

