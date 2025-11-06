EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are “on a break” from each other as relationship with their mother Fergie “collapses”

They were once so close they were known as “The Tripod” but Woman’s Day’s royal columnist Phil Dampier says the relationship between Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mother Sarah Ferguson has all but collapsed in the wake of the fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and their father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s titles being stripped.

“We now know that the Andrew formally known as Prince will be living in exile at Sandringham in rural Norfolk,” says Phil. “But what of his ex-wife Sarah and their daughters?

“Fergie has to find her own home and income, and is reportedly already plotting one of her infamous “comebacks,” says Phil amid reports Fergie has hired a high-end ‘brand rescue team” to rebuild her reputation and career.

Once close sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are barely speaking after their father’s titles were stripped. (Image: Getty)

“This might be a re-invention too far, but more seriously the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal may have done permanent damage to her relationship with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.”

FALLOUT WITH FERGIE

Royal sources tell Phil that the happily married mums in their thirties are going to be putting some distance between themselves and their parents.

And friends say they are even more disappointed with their mother than their dad.

One told me : “The girls always knew their father was a womaniser but he kept his activities away from them.

‘The Tripod’: Bea, Eugenie and their mum Sarah Ferguson were once incredibly close. (Image: Getty)

“Sarah however took them to see Epstein after he was convicted of sex offences and invited him to Bea’s 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle.

“They were shocked that Fergie wrote to him calling him a supreme friend even after his convictions and they expected better of her.

“Eugenie is involved in an anti-slavery charity and they now need to distance themselves from her.”

“They should know it was money which motivated her and their names were linked to reportedly dodgy business dealings, including a $1.5 million ‘wedding gift’ which it was claimed was for Bea from a businessman, but which Andrew later paid back.

Life goes on: Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were spotted in London earlier this week (Image: Goff)

FAMILY TORN APART

“It’s safe to say the stars have fallen from their eyes and they are looking back at some of the things they have done with their mother with deep regret.

“The tripod is no more!”

Another friend told Phil Bea and Eugenie will not want to be seen in public with their parents for some time, and because Eugenie spends a lot of her time in Portugal she is not seeing much of her sister.

“They haven’t fallen out but they are leading separate lives and have their own children and careers to think about.

“Everyone has been under a lot of pressure and I think they all need a break from it all” added the pal.

Prince no more: Andrew’s titles were stripped last week. (Image: Getty)

Royal reporter Angela Mollard has even suggested the girls should renounce their titles.

“This is an ideal opportunity to step back from those titles,” Ms Mollard told Sky News host Danica De Giorgio. “Those titles were chosen by Andrew and Fergie because of their character, because of their pomposity. “I think Beatirce and Eugenie separating themselves from their parents’ ethics, morality, character would be a good thing in the long run.”

Phil adds: “For a family once so close it’s a sad state of affairs.”

