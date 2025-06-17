Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Princess Anne warns Charles: “Make amends with Harry… now!”

The King’s sister wants him to reconcile with his son.
King Charles III and Princess Anne
Princess Anne could be the one to help reunite the King and his estranged son. (Image: Getty)

Up until now Princess Anne has decided to stay firmly out of her brother King Charles’ rift with his son Prince Harry, choosing to let the king make his own mistakes.

But with the news that Charles’ cancer is incurable, palace sources say Anne, 74, could be the one to help Charles, 76, to make amends with his son, before it’s too late.

The brothers fell out in 2018 and have barely spoken since. (Image: Getty)

VOICE OF REASON

While Prince William is firmly estranged from his brother, and Camilla, 77, sharply criticised by Harry in Spare – “stays out of it” – Charles, as a longtime advocate for unity and forgiveness, needs someone in the family to prompt him to take action.

As royal author Valentine Low writes in his book Power And The Palace, “There is not a good angel in his ear to say, ‘Be a good dad and make the first move.’”

But this is where Princess Anne could step in.

She is only too aware that Charles’ rift with Harry, 40, cannot be good for his overall health and wellbeing and believes it must end.

“The news that her beloved brother’s cancer is incurable has forced her to face a devastating reality – there’s a sense of urgency and time’s running out,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“As tough as it’s been, Anne and Charles have been having serious discussions about his final wishes, all of which she has every intention of keeping – and it’s Anne that’s urging the King to pursue one in particular that right now appears to be impossible – finding a way to end this out-of-control feud between his sons, even if it’s not in his lifetime.”

While Charles is being cautioned against contacting Harry directly over concerns of whether he can truly trust his youngest son, Anne has a different kind of sway with Harry, rooted in their military ties. Same with William.

If anyone can talk sense into both his sons, Anne’s the only one.

“Both of them have had nothing but respect and affection for her from the day they were toddlers. Anne’s pragmatic, no-drama approach, which not unlike their late father’s, Prince Philip, is a potential bridge to reconcile Harry and William.

“And Charles trusts Anne like no other.”

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

