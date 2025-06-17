Princess Anne warns Charles: “Make amends with Harry… now!”

Up until now Princess Anne has decided to stay firmly out of her brother King Charles’ rift with his son Prince Harry, choosing to let the king make his own mistakes.

But with the news that Charles’ cancer is incurable, palace sources say Anne, 74, could be the one to help Charles, 76, to make amends with his son, before it’s too late.

The brothers fell out in 2018 and have barely spoken since. (Image: Getty)



While Prince William is firmly estranged from his brother, and Camilla, 77, sharply criticised by Harry in Spare – “stays out of it” – Charles, as a longtime advocate for unity and forgiveness, needs someone in the family to prompt him to take action.

As royal author Valentine Low writes in his book Power And The Palace, “There is not a good angel in his ear to say, ‘Be a good dad and make the first move.’”

But this is where Princess Anne could step in.

She is only too aware that Charles’ rift with Harry, 40, cannot be good for his overall health and wellbeing and believes it must end.

“The news that her beloved brother’s cancer is incurable has forced her to face a devastating reality – there’s a sense of urgency and time’s running out,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“As tough as it’s been, Anne and Charles have been having serious discussions about his final wishes, all of which she has every intention of keeping – and it’s Anne that’s urging the King to pursue one in particular that right now appears to be impossible – finding a way to end this out-of-control feud between his sons, even if it’s not in his lifetime.”

While Charles is being cautioned against contacting Harry directly over concerns of whether he can truly trust his youngest son, Anne has a different kind of sway with Harry, rooted in their military ties. Same with William.

If anyone can talk sense into both his sons, Anne’s the only one.

“Both of them have had nothing but respect and affection for her from the day they were toddlers. Anne’s pragmatic, no-drama approach, which not unlike their late father’s, Prince Philip, is a potential bridge to reconcile Harry and William.

“And Charles trusts Anne like no other.”

