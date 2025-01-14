Meghan Markle: She’s out for revenge!

If Meghan Markle needs more proof that doing things her way is the right way, the trailer for her new show With Love, Meghan is it!

The promo, which dropped last week ahead of its Wednesday launch, garnered 1.2 million views within five days of it dropping – easily outperforming Prince Harry’s two previous Netflix projects, Invictus and Polo, which only got 400,000 views combined – and Meghan Markle couldn’t be happier!

“Meghan is taking this as proof that she’s an unstoppable force. She’s determined this is going to be the year that she proves all those naysayers wrong, especially Harry,” a source reveals.

“She does blame his family for everything that’s gone wrong in her world and if she can make a success out of her lifestyle brand and TV show – on her own, without Harry –

it will prove it’s not her that’s the problem.”

RATINGS QUEEN

Critics might be hailing the trailer for With Love, Meghan “tone deaf” and “the Truman Show of tart-making” as she shares stylised tips for cooking, gardening, crafting and more with her celebrity friends, but Meghan’s enlisted the likes of Oprah to spruik her show and make it a success!

“Meghan’s blithely ignoring the haters of her trailer. In her mind, these are simply Kate and William’s extreme loyalists who will troll her no matter what. She’s determined to be the highest rating Netflix show of the year and is already working on more lifestyle content.”

The Duchess’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan promises the pursuit of joy, not perfection! (Image: Netflix)

MANSION MOVES

Bigger means better when it comes to celebrity piles and Meghan’s keen to capitalise on the news that their mammoth Montecito mansion, which they bought for $23 million in 2020, has now doubled in value and is worth $46.5 million.!

“Meghan and Harry are both stunned at the valuation of their property and Meghan thinks it’s time for an upgrade,” spills a source.

“They can clear their debts and shop around for an even more amazing estate – and one that’s going to meet Meghan’s needs. She hated having to rent out kitchens for her cooking show. She’s got her eyes on a prize ‘made for TV’ home that’s preferably closer to LA.”

Harry and Meghan’s mega mansion has doubled in value – and she’s ready for an upgrade. (Image: Backgrid)

SOLO TOUR OF OZ

Meghan’s got some wildcards up her sleeve that will upset everyone this year. First up, she’s considering a solo tour to a number of destinations, including Australia!

“Netflix and Meghan see Australia as a safe place for her to get some decent publicity for her upcoming show, because she can’t promote it in the UK,” says a source.

“Harry and Meghan’s 2018 tour to Australia was a huge success and they’ve been buoyed by the lukewarm reaction to King Charles’ recent visit. She’s booked into the Park Hyatt and will be here by the end of the month!”

Jamming! Meghan will be spruiking her products via her Netflix show. (Image: Instagram)

AMERICAN RIVIERA TAKEOVER

She soft launched her lifestyle brand last year, gifting jars of homemade jam to a string of high-profile pals, including Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling and Kris Jenner.

After getting off track with a series of trademark troubles, Meghan is now planning to hawk her lifestyle brand’s products directly to viewers with the help of Netflix, a source reveals to Page Six. Viewers can buy up a piece of Markle madness and to snap up kitchen linens, jellies and jams, and more.



Back on the ‘gram! Meghan relaunched her profile on New Year’s Day and has already shared an intimate family video. (Image: Instagram)

INSTAGRAM COMEBACK

“Meghan’s going to use Instagram as her surrogate TV channel. She knows she’s on thin ice with Netflix so she needs to build up a following on there,” says a source of her surprise return to the site on New Year’s Day.

She’ll also be using it to push the relaunch of her podcast Archetypes. “She’s considering other platforms but she likes the control you get from Instagram. It’s the home of influencers – but she prefers the term ‘tastemaker’.”

