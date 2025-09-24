Kate Middleton’s wearing a new eternity ring – here’s why it has special meaning

Kate Middleton has added some extra sparkle to her ring finger!

The 43-year-old was spotted wearing a diamond-and-sapphire eternity band on her wedding finger when she attended the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last week.

As reported by Town & Country, the ring was made by royal jewellers G. Collins & Sons and the Princess first began wearing it over the summer.

On the same finger, she wore a simple platinum band which seems to feature small diamonds, an Annoushka diamond eternity ring, which is believed to have been a gift from Prince William after the birth of Prince George, her Welsh gold wedding band and her 12-carat sapphire engagement ring.

Kate is known to stack her rings. (Credit: Getty)

According to Page Six, the new ring is most likely something to mark the completion of her chemotherapy treatment last year.

Angie Kennedy, Zales’s vice president of merchandising, told ELLE Catherine often uses rings to mark milestones in her life.

“Stacking is one of the strongest jewellery trends today, and Kate has really made it her own,” she told the publication. “She layers her Welsh gold wedding band with eternity rings, some featuring sapphires and diamonds, and even mixes metal colours for a modern twist. What’s meaningful is how she uses those bands to mark milestones and create her own story.”

“The fact that all her bands sit flush and seamless shows her attention to design, but the symbolism behind each piece is what makes her stack trendsetting,”

Kate returned to public duties in December last year after undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Three months earlier, the Princess revealed that she had finished chemotherapy and was “looking forward to being back at work”.

In an Instagram video, she said that while she “must continue to take each day as it comes,” she was planning to ease back into her royal duties.

The Princess likes to mark milestones with rings. (Credit: Getty)

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said.

“I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

On December 4 last year, she made her first public appearance since the Trooping the Colour, when she joined Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla at the state visit by the Emir of Qatar, and has taken part in official events to welcome the Qatari royals.

Since she’s resumed royal duties, Kate’s been known to switch up her ring stack, often leaving her engagement ring at home when she’s attending more casual events.

The sapphire ring is the same ring worn by her late mother-in-law and according to the Daily Mail, it’s a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire encircled by 14 solitaire diamonds, designed by the London jeweller Garrard and estimated to be worth over $400,000.

