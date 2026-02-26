Email leak reveals secret “Charles” act as eerie Diana prophecy emerges 

The King has been referenced in the Epstein files for the first time, as the crisis engulfing the British Royal Family continues.

Advertisement

A leaked email from paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein lays the blame on “Charles” for the former Prince Andrew losing his job as UK trade envoy.

Sky News reports that Epstein wrote to an associate on 21 July 2011 – the day that it was announced that Andrew would step down from the role amid scrutiny over his ties to him.

He was responding to an email from the associate, who wrote that there was “lots of TV coverage on PA and always big feature on you. Insane.”

In reply, Epstein wrote, “I assume he knows that this is Charles’ doing.”

Advertisement

Charles has been referenced in the Epstein files for the first time. (Credit: Getty)

Sky News reported that “PA” was understood to refer to “Prince Andrew” – as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was then known.

It should be noted that inclusion in the Epstein files does not indicate any criminality and Andrew – who is being investigated by British police over alleged misconduct in public office – has consistently denied wrongdoing.

But the development comes as one expert claimed Charles had his “doubts” about his brother’s suitability for the trade envoy role right from the start.

Advertisement

His opposition is understood to have been overruled by the Queen.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton told The Lownie Report podcast that Charles and Andrew were “never close” and “not the same kinds of people”.

Charles and Andrew pictured together in Canada in 1977. (Credit: Getty)

“He was jealous when Andrew went off into the Falklands War, but that jealousy soon evaporated,” the expert revealed of Charles.

Advertisement

Adding to the intrigue surrounding the relationship between the two brothers is another bombshell revelation – that Andrew and Fergie once believed Charles was going to die in a car crash, leaving the door open for Andrew to become King – something the pair were “excited” about.

Morton explained that the “bizarre story” was one that Diana – the former Princess of Wales – told him before her own death in a fiery Paris car crash.

Diana’s eerie prophecy has been revealed. (Credit: Getty)

“The prophecy was that it was going to be a car accident, which is why it makes the hairs stand up on the back of your neck because it’s kind of cock-eyed accuracy,” the biographer shared.

Advertisement

“He [Charles] was going to die in a car accident and Andrew would take over. I remember Fergie spoke to her soothsayers and that’s what they said. It was going to be something like September 1991.”

While, of course, Charles did go on to become King – albeit amid his own fight with an undisclosed form of cancer – Morton suggests that the latest crisis facing the monarchy will leave lasting scars.

“I don’t think it’s going to be business as usual,” he said.

“I think they’re going to have to make some changes… in terms of transparency. I think the monarchy will be ready for quite an extensive renovation.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.