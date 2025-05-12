I was paid $50k to move to a country paradise!

As a flight attendant from Melbourne, Zoe was used to the high-flying city life… literally!

But when COVID grounded all planes indefinitely, she went in search of a career with more stability

She studied teaching and got a job at a busy city school but with the extra hours and the commute, her social life and down time were sacrificed

Then she discovered the government would pay her $50,000 to teach in a country town and Zoe looked into giving the tree change a go

So she moved to a tiny town in country Victoria and discovered what she’d been missing all along

Zoe Carney, from Charlton, Vic., explains how she was paid to move to paradise…

I dropped my bags in my old bedroom at my parents’ place and sighed.

“I might be here a while,” I told my mum, Roslyn and dad, John.

“That’s all right, love,” Mum said. “You’ll figure it out.”

It was 2020, and aged 25, I hadn’t imagined living back with my folks.

Years earlier, after completing a psychology degree, I’d taken off backpacking before moving to the UAE as an Emirates flight attendant.

I worked in my new career for six months, exploring different cities and cultures.

Then, COVID grounded planes indefinitely, forcing me back to Melbourne without a job.

Now what am I supposed to do? I wondered.

While travelling, I’d volunteered to teach English to kids in Cambodia and found it really rewarding.

I also wanted a more stable career and knew teachers were always in high demand.

So, I enrolled in a Masters of Teaching at uni and after graduating in December 2022, got a job at a high school in Box Hill, Vic.

It was great to start out at a school with just 350 pupils and I was stoked to finally live on my own again.

I loved exploring new cities and soaking up the bustling culture (image: supplied)

Over a year later, I wanted a new challenge and moved to a bigger school in Hallam, a suburb of Melbourne.

The extra responsibility of student coordination, where I provided support to students needing help or guidance, meant I was always run off my feet.

By then, I’d moved to Carnegie, which was a 45-minute commute to school, and I struggled to keep up with my dance classes and catching up with friends for coffee.

After six months of feeling stressed and tired, I was losing passion for my job.

“I’m not sure this is for me,” I told a colleague.

“Starting at a big school is hard,” she agreed. “I’m glad I learnt the ropes at a country school first. I have such fond memories.”

Her words got me thinking… was it time for a tree change? I’d often visited my uncle’s farm in Antwerp, Vic, growing up and loved the country life.

I found loads of jobs teaching Years 9-12, and learned that the Victorian government offered a $50,000 financial incentive for those willing to relocate to regional and rural towns.

There were also further payments of $10,000 at the end of the second, third, and fourth years of employment.

Although I’d miss my family, friends and the perks of city living, I’d get a slower-paced life and could save money for my future.

My friend Abby and I found these spectacular painted silos in the country (image: supplied)

When I spotted a position in Charlton, just three hours from home, I applied to teach health and psychology and landed the job!

The thought of moving to a country town of just 1000 people made my tummy do somersaults. Would I end up bored and lonely?

“Treat it as an adventure,” Mum encouraged.

“You might have the time of your life!” Dad said.

Arriving in Charlton in January 2024, I was struck by how quiet it was.

There was no-one around, virtually no traffic and the only businesses open were a takeaway shop and the pub.

Thankfully, the school had offered me teachers’ accommodation, where two colleagues met me.

One had been at the school for 11 years, having moved from Melbourne.

“It’s a great place to work,” he said. It calmed my nerves.

On my first day, I discovered I was one of 18 teachers in the school of just 120 students.

My new pupils were polite, respectful and eager to learn.

Most had grown up together, and loved hearing about my backpacking adventures and my life as a flight attendant.

Within weeks, my confidence and passion for teaching returned.

I can make a difference here, I thought.

Slowly, I started building a life for myself in the country.

My tree change was risky but worth it (image: supllied)

I moved into a two-bedroom unit for $320 a week in rent, $80 less than I paid for half that space in the city. Even better, my ‘commute’ was now a three-minute drive!

With the extra time, I focused on forging friendships and connecting with the community.

I joined the local netball team, even playing alongside some of my Year 11 and 12 students!

“Great to have you on our side, Miss,” one girl grinned.

We often played in other towns, so I got to explore the region.

I attended local social events, like the dinners where each course was hosted at someone else’s house, and went to footy games, which always came with drinks and dinner afterwards at the footy club.

The locals were lovely but in a country town this small, everyone knows what everyone else gets up to.

It took getting used to but the upside was that people always looked out for me.

“I love it here,” I told Mum on the phone.

“I’m glad they’re taking good care of you, love,” she said.

My rural life was so much fun, I shared my journey on my TikTok, @zoeteaching.

I’ve had the same experience! someone commented. I feel the happiest and most connected I have in years.

While there wasn’t much I missed about city life, I found it hard not dancing.

My friend Abby and I got all dressed up for the Netball and Football Ball (image: supplied)

The nearest dance class was 30 minutes away so I thought about starting my own in town.

“That’d go down a treat!” my new mate Abby said when I mentioned it.

The community centre kindly offered me a space for free, and I’m now teaching two dance classes for kids on Wednesday nights.

I’m used to everyone knowing about my life now.

Even my students know where I live and I’ve found freshly baked biscuits at my front door and practise exams in my letterbox. That’d never happen in Melbourne!

I’ve been here for a year now and don’t plan on going anywhere soon.

I’ve made new friends, joined a community and revitalised my passion for teaching.

While the financial incentives were a draw card, making a difference is its own reward.

Taking a leap doesn’t come with guarantees, but the risk is worth it!