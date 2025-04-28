The federal election will take place on May 3, 2025, with various networks across Australia broadcasting the results.

In April, there were many leaders’ debates where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton went head-to-head.

(Credit: Getty)

While this is done and dusted, it’s time for the real show to start – the election needle.

From real-time analysis to seat-by-seat breakdowns, Aussies will be able to watch the election results play out live from the comfort of their own homes.

With multiple networks covering the election, it can be difficult to select which network to watch. TV WEEK has narrowed down all the networks covering the election needle, including times, journalists and behind-the-scenes coverage.

7News Australia Decides – Election 2025

(Credit: Seven)

Who are the hosts for 7News’ Federal Election Coverage?

The Results Live on 7News will be co-hosted by Michael User and Natalie Barr, alongside Political Editor Mark Riley who has covered eleven federal elections.

Meanwhile, live from 7News Election Central in Canberra will be Bill Shorten, Tanya Plibersek, Jane Hume, Michaelia Cash, Clare O’Neil Warren Mundine and Clive Palmer.

Presenter Tim McMillian will also be providing insight into how each camp is thinking and feeling.

What time will 7News broadcast the 2025 federal election?

Coverage on 7News will begin at 4pm in NSW, VIC, QLD, ACT, TAS, SA, and NT. Meanwhile it will begin at 3pm in WA.

The federal election broadcast will go from 7pm to late as the results are revealed live.

Australia Decides: 10 News First Special Coverage

(Credit: Ten)

Who are the hosts for 10 News’ federal election coverage?

One of Australia’s most trusted new presenters will be hosting 10 News’ coverage of the federal coverage, Sandra Sully. Joining her is National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton and Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper.

On the panel as key voices in politics is Senator Jenny McAllister, Kylea Tink MP, Senator Dave Sharma, Senator Jacqui Lambie, David Littleproud MP.

What time will 10 News broadcast the 2025 federal election?

Coverage on 10 News will begin at 6pm on Ten and 10Play for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide viewers. Meanwhile, it will start at 4pm AWST for Perth residents.

Election 2025: Australia Decides on Channel Nine, 9Now and Stan

(Credit: Nine)

Who are the hosts for Channel Nine’s federal election coverage?

The federal election coverage on Channel Nine will be hosted by Ally Langdon and Peter Overton, meanwhile Sarah Abo will be in PM Anthony Albanese’s camp, and Karl Stefanovic will be with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s camp.

Channel Nine will also receive political insight from in-house reporters including Political Editor Charles Croucher, National Affairs Editor Andrew Probyn, and Politics Reporter Liz Daniels. Additional voices include Katy Gallagher, Chris Bowen, Bridget McKenzie and Christopher Pyne.

What time will Channel Nine broadcast the 2025 federal election?

Coverage, which will broadcast on Channel Nine, 9Now and Stan, will begin at 5pm AEST on May 3, 2025.

