BREAKING NEWS: Police to resume search for Gus Lamont by “draining dam”

As the investigation into the disappearance of Gus Lamont continues, South Australia Police have announced they will be conducting a new search on his family’s sheep station near Yunta.

This third search of the 60,000-hectare property, will involved draining a large dam located about 600 metres from the homestead where the “shy but adventurous” four-year-old was last seen on September 27.

“The dam, which is approximately 4.5 metres deep, was previously searched by police divers in the initial days of the search for Gus,” SA Police wrote in a statement.

“The draining of the dam will enable a comprehensive visual search to be completed, particularly areas with underwater vegetation. The renewed search is being undertaken to rule out the possibility Gus may have drowned.”

Gus was last seen playing on a dirt mound on the evening of September 27 by his grandmother Shannon.

At the time she was also watching Gus’s little brother Ronnie, one, while Gus’s mother and other grandparent tended to their sheep about ten kilometres away.

The dam lies about 600 metres from the homestead Gus was last seen at. (Image: 7News Adelaide)

WILL HE BE FOUND?

As SA Police prepare to drain the dam near the homestead, they have confirmed investigators working on Task Force Horizon are continuing to comb through data and images of the area surrounding the homestead captured by aerial drones for any signs of the missing boy – however, nothing of significance has been identified.

Investigators are also continuing to capture drone footage in areas out to ten kilometres away from the homestead in stages, which will take weeks to complete.

Responding to the news of the new search effort, many social media users are hoping that Gus will eventually be found to provide some closure to his heartbroken family.

“A child doesn’t just disappear off the face of the earth, even with the family’s cooperation,” one user commented. “This is just not right and I pray he doesn’t become a case like William Tyrrell. Let’s hope this is a good outcome that will bring closure and bring Gus home.”

Other users, however, are sceptical that draining the dam will find any trace of the missing boy.

“Wouldn’t there be footprints leading to the dam if he walked there,” a user wrote.

“Can’t help feeling like the didn’t search out far enough,” another said. “At the very least 10 kilometres from the homestead.”

So far, SA Police have searched about 95-square kilometres of the sheep station by foot. (Image: SA Police)

NO EVIDENCE OF FOUL PLAY

On October 17, SA Police launched a four-day long ground search up to 5.5 kilometres from the homestead, which did not find any evidence.

That search followed a ten-day search launched in conjunction with SES volunteers and ADF members the day after Gus was first reported as missing.

SA Police report about 95-square kilometres of the sheep station has been searched by foot, while the mounted operations unit and PolAir have scoured an estimated 470-square kilometres.

“Police had been hopeful the extensive ground searches would locate Gus or provide evidence of the direction in which Gus may have walked, but this is not the case,” SA Police said.

“Task Force Horizon is conducting multiple lines of inquiry to locate Gus. These investigations have not uncovered any evidence of foul play.”

The investigation continues.

