GUS LAMONT: Experts weigh in on where he could be

As South Australia Police continue their investigation into the disappearance of Gus Lamont, many experts are coming forward to share their thoughts and potentially shed some light on the case.

Advertisement

Former NSW Police detective Gary Jubelin is confident investigators are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to find answers about what happened to the “shy but adventurous” four-year-old, who was last seen near the homestead on his grandparent’s sheep station near Yunta, SA.

“The environment would play a big part in how the police are approaching this,” the detective, who was in charge of the William Tyrrell investigation from 2015 to 2019 told 9News. “It’s very hard to move onto the criminal investigation side of it unless you’ve exhausted the possibility that the child has just wandered off.”

As the police work closely with Gus’s family to help bring him home, Jubelin thinks investigators on Task Force Horizon could intentionally be withholding information from the public.

“Police might be aware of stuff that they are not speaking to the public about, which is understandable,” Jubelin said. “There are certain things that they’ve got to withhold.”

Advertisement

While there’s no new updates from the police, Jubelin says SA Police are refusing to give up hope of finding Gus.

“I’m sure the police working on the case wake up every day and say I’m going to solve this case, we will solve this case,” he shared. “It’s not a case you can just walk away from and say we don’t know what happened.”

Gus’s heartbroken parents Jessica and Joshua. (Credit: Instagram)

IMPACT ON THE FAMILY

Gus was last seen playing on a dirt mount near the house on the evening of September 27 by his grandmother Shannon.

Advertisement

At the time she was also watching Gus’s little brother Ronnie, one, while Gus’s mother and other grandparent tended to their sheep about ten kilometres away.

Shannon realised Gus was missing thirty minutes later and the family began frantically searching the 60,000-hectare property for three hours before reporting him missing to the police.

Together with SES volunteers and ADF members, SA Police thoroughly combed the sheep station in two separate search operations – but heartbreakingly found no trace of the missing boy.

Speaking to Woman’s Day, the director of the Australian Missing Persons Register, Nicole Morris, says families of missing persons often don’t get any closure.

Advertisement

“Even if Gus if is found, his family’s life is forever changed as there is always going to be questions over why he wasn’t found, how did he wander away or what happened – even if he is found, those questions won’t be answered,” she tells.

“Particularly with cases involving children, your brain tries to figure out what’s happened and it imagines every possible scenario which is painful and awful.”

Alicia is one of many psychics sharing their thoughts online. (Credit: Instagram)

PSYCHIC GUIDANCE

While experts have begun sharing their thoughts on the investigation, many social media users started weighing in – speculating what could’ve happened to Gus.

Advertisement

One psychic claims that the official timeline of Gus’s disappearance is wrong, and suspects more sinister explanations could surface soon.

“I keep seeing and hearing child protection/foster care involvement – if this boy is or was in the system, my intuition says it connects to something very sinister,” she wrote on social media.

“I’m being shown agencies, corporations and powerful interests working to protect themselves. The public rarely sees the full story.”

While Cartwright is not making any accusations and is not linked to the investigation in any way, she also claimed the family may know something about the disappearance, and more evidence could turn up soon.

Advertisement

“My intuition says another piece of clothing or an item of his will be found closer to the home.”

Other psychics have also taken to social media to share their thoughts, with another claiming Gus is still alive and has “fallen and hit his head somewhere close to the house”.

“I’m honestly seeing the police or emergency services finding him and wrapping him up in foil,” psychic Spooky T said on social media.

“I think he’ll be okay, a little shaken up of course, but I do think that there could be a happy ending with this one.”

Advertisement

While users on social media continue to debate and theorise about what happened to Gus, Nicole is reminding the community that their comments can compound the grief Gus’s family is feeling.

“If there was any suggestion that this was in anyway suspicious, the police would’ve made that extremely clear, and they’ve done nothing to suggest this,” she says.

“To suggest that the parents or grandparents were involved is just so awful. Not everyone who goes missing is the victim of foul play and sometimes children just wander off.”

While Nicole has no involvement in the investigation into Gus’s disappearance, she’s encouraging the community to be mindful of what content they post online.

Advertisement

“Over the many years of making appeals on the internet, the advice I give is if the mother of the missing person was standing in front of you, would you make your comment to her face?” Nicole tells.

“There’s a chance they may be reading the comments, so if you wouldn’t say it to her face, don’t say it at all.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.