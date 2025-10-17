Phoebe Bishop’s mum shares heartbreaking message to Gus Lamont’s family: “Keep your hopes alive”

The mother of murdered teenager Pheobe Bishop has shared a heartbreaking message to the family of missing four-year-old Gus Lamont.

Gus has been missing since he wandered away from his grandparent’s remote sheep property near Yunta, in South Australia, on September 27.

Now Kylie Johnson, whose 17-year-old daughter Pheobe was allegedly murdered earlier this year, has shared some advice for the family on her social media accounts.

“In the hope that Gus’s family sees this,” she began her post. “My advice is that to protect your own mental health and ability to function. Stay off social media and the news. Keep looking and keeping your hopes alive.”

Gus was last seen on his grandparents’ remote SA property. Credit: 7News.

Kylie, who endured intense media scrutiny after Pheobe seemingly vanished on her way to Bundaberg airport in May this year, told the family to be careful about who they speak to and listen to during this intense period.

“Please know that the media will maul you with requests, the community will demand answers, and complete strangers will make judgments about your parenting and life choices,” she wrote.

“Let them. Hold your space. If you don’t want to talk to them, you don’t have to.”

She continued her post by urging Gus’s family to find strength in one another.

“Keep your head high,” she told them. “Hold your loved ones closer than ever before and know that you are not alone.”

“Good people still exist, shut out the lies and propaganda. I’m so thankful for my sister Cristal, who protected me from those blows.”

Gus was last seen playing on a mound of dirt at the Oak Park Station homestead, about 40km south of Yunta in remote South Australia, on September 27.

Kylie’s 17-year-old daughter was allegedly murdered earlier this year. Credit: Facebook.

No trace of the four-year-old has been found despite an intensive search of the area involving more than 100 highly trained police officers, SES volunteers and ADF personnel.

The search for the young boy has now entered its 19th day, with search crews walking up to 25 kilometres a day through the property as temperatures soar to 36 degrees.

On June 6, Pheobe’s body was found in the Good Night Scrub National Park in Queensland, 22 days after she was last seen alive. Her housemates, James Wood and Tanika Bromley, have since been charged with murder and interfering with a corpse and are awaiting trial.

Kylie finished her post by saying she’ll be keeping a porch light on for Gus in the hope he finds his way back home to his family.

“Our porch light will be on for Gus and every other missing person for as long as we live. Sending love and healing from our rural family to yours xx,” she wrote.

