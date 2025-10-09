Where is Gus Lamont? Former William Tyrrell investigator shares his theory

As the search for Gus Lamont is scaled back, police have revealed they are looking into every possible scenario on how the missing boy disappeared.

Advertisement

According to South Australia Police, the four-year-old was last seen playing on the evening of September 27 outside his grandparent’s homestead, and was first reported as missing three hours later by his family after they could not find him.

While police, SES volunteers and First Nations trackers desperately searched the 24,000 hectare sheep station near Yunta, SA Police Deputy Commissioner Linda Williams shared that further lines of inquiry are being investigated – which Gary Jubelin, says is a lesson learned from the mistakes of that case of William Tyrrell’s disappearance.

“Children disappearing at that age is a rare event,” the former homicide detective who worked on the Tyrrell investigation from 2014 to 2019, told the Today Show.

“What police would be looking for is has the disappearance been a result of wandering off and getting lost, or is there some form of intervention involved in his disappearance.”

Advertisement

With Gus’ case now being managed by the Missing Persons Section of South Australia Police’s Major Crime Investigation Branch, alternative search methods have been launched in the hopes to find the missing boy including aerial searches, and an infrared drone search.

“It’s now been over 10 days. It’s a remote location. It looks for all intents and purposes like an extremely thorough search, and they’ve found no clues at this stage,” Jubelin said.

“The fact they’re doing that I think, is a lesson perhaps learnt from the William Tyrrell investigation, where the whole focus was on finding the little boy lost and an investigation wasn’t started immediately,” he told.

This AI-generated image went viral on social media. (Credit: Facebook)

Advertisement

TIME FOR COMPASSION & UNDERSTANDING

While the police continue searching for answers, a family friend of the Lamont family is pleaded with the public to stop speculating over the internet what could have happened to Gus.

Alex Thomas, who grew up on the farm next door to the Lamonts’, says the “online vitriol” being directed at Gus’ family needs to stop.

“I really want to gently inform people about the realities of rural life and ask them for their compassion and understanding,” Alex told The Advertiser.

“This gentle and loving family… they’re not headlines. They are not a spectacle.”

Advertisement

She’s also reminded the community that kids raised on farms have a different understanding of the land.

“For those not from the area, the landscape seems quite harsh but for Gus, it’s this kid’s backyard,” she shared.

“It might be a big back yard bit he knows that place like the back of his little hands, not unlike his parents, and his parents’ parents.”

Days after Gus was reported missing, an AI-generated image of a boy resembling Gus being placed by an “unfamiliar man” into a car was shared thousands of times on social media.

Advertisement

Now, missing persons expert Dr Sarah Wayland is reminding social media users to check where information is coming from to see if it’s credible or not.

“For families of missing people, they’re living with both the actual trauma of the waiting and the information from police… but they’re also now living with the imagined trauma of what the community is offering them up,” the social work professor at CQ University told The Advertiser.

She also says the public often look to historical cases to help understand the case, but warned that false claims and rumours distract police from real work.

“There’s a kind of true-crime mysticism that takes hold, rather than recognising each case is unique. This is the story of one young child who’s missing… it’s not necessarily the replicated story of a case that we’ve known from the past,” she said.

Advertisement

“[False claims] take the police’s attention away from the search and rescue or recovery operations and requires them to answer questions that have nothing to do with what’s happening right now.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.