Another man disappeared in outback SA on the same day as Gus Lamont… is there a link?

On the same day Gus Lamont disappeared from his grandparents’ remote sheep station near Yunta in South Australia, a blue Hyundai hatchback was found abandoned in scrubland near Wirraminna.

Advertisement

South Australia Police traced the vehicle to a man called Benjamin, who went missing the day prior on September 26.

While there is no evidence to suggest any connection to Gus’s disappearance, several truck drivers reported seeing the car being driven erratically by the 40-year-old around nearby Glendambo.

After the car was discovered, police, SES volunteers and local trackers carried out a wide-scale search of the area, and like Gus, found no evidence of the missing man.

Police found footprints and tracks, but could not find Benjamin. (Credit: SA Police)

Advertisement

At the time of writing, South Australia Police have been appealing for anyone travelling along the Stuart Highway between Port Augusta and Glendambo on September 26 who may have seen the car to reach out to them.

On October 3, South Australia Police Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott announced the search for Benjamin in an area with “very rough terrain” would be scaled back.

“We did actually find some footprints and some tracks that were able to be followed, but they did not result in us being able to identify or find Benjamin at this location.” he shared.

“It is very tough terrain out there, very strong canopy cover so it is very difficult to locate someone in that region.”

Advertisement

Although the search has been scaled back, Parrott is still encouraging the community to help them locate Benjamin.

His car was found abandoned. (Credit: SA Police)

“We are still seeking information from the members of the public who may have seen Benjamin,” he said.

“His picture is on the Facebook page, just in case someone may have picked him up on the highway.”

Advertisement

“We don’t have anything that indicates that at this point in time but we’re leaving every option open.”

“We’re continuing to investigate these circumstances as we do and in due course it will be handled by the Missing Persons Investigation section.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.