Beauty and the Geek star turned accused killer Tamika Chesser gives birth in custody!

While waiting to face trial for allegedly killing her partner, Beauty and the Geek star Tamika Chesser has given birth in a South Australian mental health facility.

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Since her arrest in June last year, Chesser, 35, has been held under a mental health detention order at James Nash House in Oakden.

She was arrested on June 19, 2025. (Image: SA Police)

PREGNANT BEFORE ENTERING CUSTODY

Shortly after reports of Chesser’s pregancy surfaced in November, SA Health Minister Chris Picton confirmed Chesser was already pregnant when she arrived at the mental health facility.

“I can’t comment in detail on somebody who’s in mental health protective custody,” he told reporters.

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“Suffice to say that there are protocols in place between Corrections and mental health and our health servies.”

“Our clinicians and other staff, will work through that appropriately, following the protocols that have been in place for some time.”

Julian was 39-years-old when he died. (Image: Supplied)

EXAMINING THE EVIDENCE

On June 19, 2025, was arrested and charged with killing her partner Julian Story at their home in Port Lincoln, and one count of destroying human remains to pervert the course of justice.

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While Story’s dismembered body was found on the same day as the arrest – his head was found just over a month later in scrubland near a walking track.

In December, Chesser’s case was adjourned until May this year to give South Australia Police more time to examine the evidence – so they prosecution could determine what charges to proceed with.

“I advise the court there is material which is outstanding, which the director (of Public Prosecutions) requires in order to make the assessment in relation to charge determination,” prosecutor Lisa Duong told the court.

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