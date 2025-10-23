The Best Foodie Road Trips Across Australia and New Zealand

When it comes to good food, Australia and New Zealand have some of the best in the world. We may be biased, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a better variety of fresh and delicious food anywhere else. An undisputed foodie‘s paradise, pack your appetite and your car, and head off on one of these foodie road trips in Australia and New Zealand in search of some fine cuisine…

Advertisement

Pack your car and head off on these food trails. (Adobe Stock)

Australia

Tasmanian Tasting Trail, TAS

Sometimes referred to as the Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail, this culinary slice of heaven spans from Launceston to Smithton, with over 40 artisanal producers you can stop in at throughout your journey. Sample cheese, chocolate, seafood and wine, while farmers markets stock fresh berries, truffles and honey, just to list a few. The drive is also incredibly scenic – expect to see coastal views, rolling mountains and charming towns along the way.

Tasmania’s Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail has some amazing cheese on offer. (Adobe Stock)

The Gourmet Escape, Margaret River, WA

More of an annual food and wine festival than an actual food trail, The Gourmet Escape is a celebration of Margaret River’s outstanding local produce. Although the main festivities take place in Margaret River, there are also events in Perth, Swan Valley and Rottnest Island. Expect gourmet BBQs on the beach, long lunches at local wineries, and cooking classes with renowned chefs. 2025’s festival is set to take place in late November, so start planning now!

Advertisement

The Gourmet Escape is a celebration of Margaret River’s outstanding local produce. (Adobe Stock)

Hunter Valley Food & Wine Trail, NSW

Renowned for its exceptional wine, the Hunter Valley also happens to be a foodie’s paradise. Here you’ll find an array of artisanal food producers, with the 35km Hermitage Road cycleway providing a scenic journey between each stop. Aside from its world-class dining options, the Hunter is also home to handcrafted cheeses and fine chocolates, among other delicacies. Jump on a bicycle, pack a picnic basket and make the most of that country air.

It’s not just wine – the Hunter Valley also happens to be a foodie’s paradise. (Adobe Stock)

Barossa Valley Food & Wine Trail, SA

Considered one of Australia’s best wine regions, the Barossa Valley is also home to some phenomenal food. It’s extremely accessible, being just over an hour’s drive from Adelaide, and is home to more than 150 wineries – many of which also serve up gourmet delights. Our picks are Rolf Binder, where you can feed on a mouth-watering pizza with a glass of wine, and St Hallett, where you can enjoy a gourmet picnic out on the lawn.

Advertisement

Enjoy a mouth-watering pizza with a glass of wine on the Barossa Valley Food & Wine Trail. (Adobe Stock)

Great Ocean Road Gourmet Trail, VIC

Also known as the 12 Apostles Food Artisans Trail, this culinary adventure winds its way through Victoria’s scenic coastline and hinterland. Sample some mouth-watering food with stunning views along the way. Spanning over 70 kilometres, you’ll find everything from gourmet ice cream, artisan cheeses, chocolates, berries and meats on what is undoubtedly one of Australia’s best food trails. A must-do for any foodie!

Wind your way through Victoria’s scenic coastline on a culinary adventure. (Adobe Stock)

New Zealand

Marlborough Wine & Food Trail, South Island

Famous for its wines, the food found on the Marlborough Wine & Food Trail is the perfect complement to your drop of choice. Expect fresh seafood such as mussels, salmon, scallops and crayfish, artisanal cheeses, and farm-to-table restaurants, which make the most of the region’s fresh cuisine. While many people choose to embark on a cycle tour, you can also drive.

Advertisement

Mussels are on the menu on the Marlborough Wine & Food Trail. (Adobe Stock)

Hawke’s Bay Food & Wine Country, North Island

If it’s fresh food straight from the farm you’re after, you can’t look past Hawke’s Bay Food & Wine Country. The Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market in Hastings is held every Sunday, and is one of the largest and oldest in New Zealand. Here you’ll find fresh fruit, vegetables, preserves, meats, cheeses and baked goods. But it’s not just the markets – this region is also renowned for its variety of artisan cheeses, olive oil, honey and chocolate.

Hawke’s Bay is renowned for its variety of artisan cheeses, olive oil, honey and chocolate. (Adobe Stock)

Waikato Cheese & Chocolate Trail, North Island

No surprises what you’ll find on the Waikato Cheese & Chocolate Trail, but you might be surprised by just how good it all is. For the best cheese, you can’t go past Over the Moon Dairy, Mercer Cheese and Meyer Cheese. If it’s chocolate you want, try Raglan Chocolate and Waikato Valley Chocolates. You can also find some incredible ice cream at Duck Island Ice Cream, bread and other baked goods at Volare, and pure raw honey at Sweetree Honey. Bookmark them all!

Advertisement

No surprises what you’ll find on the Waikato Cheese & Chocolate Trail. (Adobe Stock)

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.