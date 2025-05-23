13 ways to reduce food waste

Use what you have

Organise your fridge so that the food which will go off fastest is at the front – if it’s in your eyeline, you’re much more likely to use it. Declutter your pantry and find all the food you forgot about, then make a point of using it next week, or donate to a foodbank (if it hasn’t expired).

Get label wise

Some foods have a ‘use by’ date, which is the date it should be thrown out, while others have a ‘best before’ date, which means it might not be as fresh-tasting but is still safe to eat. Knowing the difference will stop you throwing out food unnecessarily.

Keep veggies fresher

Nobody likes soggy spinach! Make it go the distance and reduce food waste by putting it in a sealed container with some paper towel to absorb moisture. You can also get a longer life from veggies such as carrots, zucchini and broccoli if you store them in the veg crisper of your fridge. Keep potatoes, sweet potatoes and onions separated and out of the fridge so they last longer. Look for other veggie storage tips online.

Store fruit wisely

Bananas should be stored away from other fruits as they release ethane, which causes fruit to go off much faster. Tomatoes and stonefruit like nectarines do best on the bench, not in the fridge.

Reinvent offcuts

Repurpose offcuts into other meals – e.g. use the carcass from your roast chicken to make stock, or bake sweet-potato peels and turn them into yummy crispy snacks.

Get creative

Package up your meal leftovers for lunch the next day, freeze them for another meal or find creative ways to reuse them. Think: making leftover bolognese mince into nachos, turning leftover lettuce salad into wraps for lunch, or putting overripe fruit into summer smoothies. Stale bread can be toasted and grated into useful breadcrumbs, and brown bananas can be frozen for use in banana bread.

Plan your meals

It’s simple but it’s true – planning your meals and only buying the food you need means you’re more likely to use it all and will reduce food waste. And be careful of buying in bulk. Sometimes this saves you cash, but if you’re not going to use what you buy, it wastes food (and money).

Waste not, want not

Start a compost bin in your backyard to deal with scraps from plates, or if you’re in an apartment, consider a small worm farm for your balcony. Some council areas even have food waste collections from the kerbside.

Embrace frozens

Stocking up on frozen bags of veggies, such as broccoli, carrots and beans, means you’ve always got nutritious veggies on hand. You can use as much or as little as you need, knowing they won’t go off.

Check temps

To make sure your fridge and freezer are keeping your food as fresh as possible, check the temperature settings. Your fridge should be between 3 and 5 degrees, and your freezer about -18 degrees.

Get growing

Growing your own veggies and herbs is a fun way to make sure you only pick and use what you need – especially with herbs, lettuce and spinach.

Eating out

When you’re eating at a restaurant or cafe, check the portion sizes so you’re less likely to order more than you’ll eat. If you have leftovers, ask if you can take it home to eat the next day.

Buy imperfect foods

Most supermarkets and fresh produce stores have a selection of fruits and vegetables that may be slightly blemished or misshapen but are still fine. Buying these keeps them out of landfill and will save you money, too.

