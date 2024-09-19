The best anti-dandruff shampoo to keep your scalp flake-free

Dealing with dandruff can be frustrating – not to mention, embarrassing. We’ve all been there. One minute you’re feeling confident in your little black dress and the next moment, you shudder at the pesky white flakes that have (rudely) appeared.

It’s an all-too-common issue. But the good news is, with the right anti-dandruff shampoo, you can get it under control and restore both your confidence and your scalp health.

The key to tackling dandruff is choosing a shampoo that not only fights the flakes but also suits your hair type. Whether your scalp is dry, oily or sensitive, the right formula can make all the difference.

And as an added bonus – you don’t have to sacrifice your hair’s softness and shine to deal with dandruff. Plenty of shampoos can help you manage the problem while keeping your hair looking bouncy and beautiful.

Here, we rounded up the best anti-dandruff shampoos that will leave your hair feeling fresh, clean – and flake free!

THE BEST ANTI-DANDRUFF SHAMPOO FOR FLAKE-FREE LOCKS

01 Kérastase Symbiose Moisturising Anti-Dandruff Cellular Shampoo for Dry Scalp from $57 at Adore Beauty Kérastase Symbiose Hydrating Anti-Dandruff Bain Shampoo is a hydrating anti-dandruff shampoo for dry, sensitive scalps prone to dandruff. The breathable, creamy formula instantly exfoliates and removes visible dandruff and flakes on the scalp – without stripping the hair fibre. Hair and scalp hydrating is replenished, and hair is softer, shinier and luxuriously healthier. Why you’ll love it Removes dandruff & flakes without stripping fibre

Restores hair and scalp hydration

Perfect anti-dandruff shampoo for dry, sensitive scalps

Hair is left softer, shinier & healthier

Doesn’t weigh down hair

Calms scalp sensitivity & comforts

Gently cleanses hair & scalp

Helps eliminate symptoms of dandruff

02 Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo from $18 at The Body Shop Say ‘see ya!’ to dry scalps and ‘hello!’ to hair that’s flake free and fabulous with this pick from The Body Shop. The shampoo is vegan and made with 90% ingredients of natural origin, including ginger essential oil and birch bark and white willow bark extracts. And it helps wash away loose flakes, leaving dry scalps feeling soothed and rebalanced. Why you’ll love it Budget-friendly

Perfect for dry, flaky scalps

Helps wash away loose flakes

Leaves dry scalps feeling soothed

Made with 90% ingredients of natural origin

Certified by The Vegan Society

03 Crown Cleanse Shampoo from $28 at STRAAND Crown Cleanse Shampoo is formulated with prebiotics (Defenscalp™) to help remove build-up, reduce itching, irritation and flakes all while rebalancing your scalp’s microbiome. Even more, this shampoo instantly hydrates and cleanses the scalp’s surface so you – and your scalp’s microbiome – can live your best life. Why you’ll love it Vegan & Cruelty free

Sulphate and paraben-free

Prebiotic-infused

Made in Australia

04 Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo from $55 at Adore Beauty Unlike a lot of dandruff shampoos out there that can be a bit harsh, this pick is loved for getting rid of flakes without drying out your hair or fading your colour. It’s a clarifying, deep cleansing shampoo that addresses the causes of dandruff while also relieving its symptoms. If things are looking a bit flaky and oily up top, this one has your name on it. Why you’ll love it Gently cleanses the scalp

Relieves itchy, flaky skin

Won’t fade colour

Anti-microbial

Clears oil build-up

05 Anti-Dandruff Soothing Shampoo from $49 at L’OCCITANE Say goodbye to pesky dandruff with this soothing anti-dandruff shampoo, specially formulated without silicones or sulfates. With a powerful blend of peppermint and palmarosa essential oils, this light-and-transparent formula cleanses your scalp and helps to eliminate both dry and oily dandruff – while preventing its reoccurrence. Not only does it visibly remove dandruff, but it also purifies and soothes your scalp, leaving you feeling comfortable and refreshed. Even more, this formula is gentle on the scalp and reinforces the scalp barrier from the first application. Win! Why you’ll love it Prevents the apparition of dandruff

Soothes hair scalp

Feeling of itchiness is reduced

06 Head & Shoulders Professional Advanced Itch Care Shampoo for Severe Dandruff from $9.99 (currently half off) at Priceline Pharmacy You can be on a budget and still be free of itchy dandruff with this advanced formula from Head & Shoulders. The shampoo contains a high concentration of anti-dandruff active ingredient and is super hydrating to soothe your scalp. Why you’ll love it Budget-friendly

Hydrating to the max thanks to hyaluronic acid

Fights severe dandruff

Clinically-proven

Effective from the first wash