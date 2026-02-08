Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts guaranteed to impress.

If Valentine’s Day has snuck up on you (again) and you’re currently oscillating between ~romantic gesture~ and panic-buying chocolate at the servo… same.
Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a situationship, your bestie, your sister, or yourself (the most reliable Valentine of all, IMO), this is your gentle reminder that last-minute doesn’t have to mean low effort. 💘
I firmly believe the best gifts are the ones that feel a little bit thoughtful, a little bit fun, and very much like “I saw this and thought of you” (even if you saw it approximately 48 hours before Feb 14, oops).
From cute, affordable treats to feel-good finds that work just as well for Galentine’s Day as they do for date night, consider this your no-stress, no-pressure gift guide – packed with gifts for him, her and everyone in between.
Love, friendship, self-love… it all counts.
And yes, you can absolutely still win Valentine’s Day at the eleventh hour.
Happy shopping!
01
Dusk Unscented Taper Candles
$12.99 from Dusk
These are the perfect Galentine’s gift, whether for your dinner date or yourself.
02
First Thing Bra & Bikini Briefs
From $25 from First Thing
A sexy set that also happens to be super comfy? Yes, please.
03
Casetify Phone Wristlet
$30.99 from Casetify
Cute tech accessories that say ‘I love you’ without words? Obsessed!
04
Anko Pizza Maker
$75 from Target
The thing is, if you gift this to someone you love? You’ll probably benefit too. Win-win.
05
Kmart Mug
$5 from Kmart
This one’s def for your bestie. Or a gift for yourself, because why not?
06
Stretch Stick
$22 from Stretch Me Co.
Forget paper straws that melt moments after you start sipping. This cute and practical fold-away, cleanable, stainless steel straw is a winner with sippers and gadget lovers. Plus, it comes in four cute colourways – lilac, hot pink, light blue, and mint green.
07
In Like Finn Earrings
$99 from In Like Finn
We’re not saying you should leave this article open on his phone, scrolled to this pair of earrings. But we’re not NOT saying that.
08
Kmart Vetiver Fig Soy Wax Candle
$18 from Kmart
Okay but this candle is ha-UGE, and smells divine. Plus, it looks so chic, and for that price? This goes out to your best Galentine, for sure.
09
Beer Cartel Valentine’s Dozen
$89.99 from Beer Cartel
A dozen delicious dranks? Sounds like a great V Day to me!
10
MCoBeauty Sweetheart Peptide Lip Treatment Set
$45 from Big W
Valentine’s Day is literally made for kissing, so what better gift than some TLC for your smoocher?
11
Target Suede Leather Bag
$45 from Target
This chocolate bag is on my (everyday) wishlist, so I’m using Valentine’s as an excuse to purchase it for myself. Because I’ve been so sweet to me lately!
12
LBDO Rush Personal Stimulator
$220 from LBDO
This is on the higher end but babe, you deserve it. Whether you’re Valentine-ing solo or with someone, this will bring the spice.
13
Kmart Paint Your Own Ceramic Cake Jar
$5 from Kmart
This has Galentine’s crafting night written all over it.
14
Wuthering Heights x OPI Infinite Shine Duo Gift Set in Baby Take a Vow & Malaga Wine
$39.95 from The Iconic
Whether you’re obsessed with Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, or just like to have nice nails, this is the perfect V-day gift to self. Just sayin’.