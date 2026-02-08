Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts guaranteed to impress.

Affordable pressies for your lover, your Galentine or (let's be real) yourself!
Brand logo of Take 5
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If Valentine’s Day has snuck up on you (again) and you’re currently oscillating between ~romantic gesture~ and panic-buying chocolate at the servo… same.

Advertisement

Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a situationship, your bestie, your sister, or yourself (the most reliable Valentine of all, IMO), this is your gentle reminder that last-minute doesn’t have to mean low effort. 💘

I firmly believe the best gifts are the ones that feel a little bit thoughtful, a little bit fun, and very much like “I saw this and thought of you” (even if you saw it approximately 48 hours before Feb 14, oops).

From cute, affordable treats to feel-good finds that work just as well for Galentine’s Day as they do for date night, consider this your no-stress, no-pressure gift guide – packed with gifts for him, her and everyone in between.

Love, friendship, self-love… it all counts.

Advertisement

And yes, you can absolutely still win Valentine’s Day at the eleventh hour.

Happy shopping!

Photo: Dusk.

01

Dusk Unscented Taper Candles

$12.99 from Dusk

These are the perfect Galentine’s gift, whether for your dinner date or yourself.

Shop Now
Photo: First Thing.

02

First Thing Bra & Bikini Briefs

From $25 from First Thing

A sexy set that also happens to be super comfy? Yes, please.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Photo: Casetify.

03

Casetify Phone Wristlet

$30.99 from Casetify

Cute tech accessories that say ‘I love you’ without words? Obsessed!

Shop Now
Photo: Stretch Me Co.

04

Anko Pizza Maker

$75 from Target

The thing is, if you gift this to someone you love? You’ll probably benefit too. Win-win.

Shop Now
Photo: Kmart.

05

Kmart Mug

$5 from Kmart

This one’s def for your bestie. Or a gift for yourself, because why not?

Shop Now
Photo: Stretch Me Co.

06

Stretch Stick

$22 from Stretch Me Co.

Forget paper straws that melt moments after you start sipping. This cute and practical fold-away, cleanable, stainless steel straw is a winner with sippers and gadget lovers. Plus, it comes in four cute colourways – lilac, hot pink, light blue, and mint green.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Photo: In Like Finn.

07

In Like Finn Earrings

$99 from In Like Finn

We’re not saying you should leave this article open on his phone, scrolled to this pair of earrings. But we’re not NOT saying that.

Shop Now
Photo: Kmart.

08

Kmart Vetiver Fig Soy Wax Candle

$18 from Kmart

Okay but this candle is ha-UGE, and smells divine. Plus, it looks so chic, and for that price? This goes out to your best Galentine, for sure.

Shop Now
Photo: Beer Cartel.

09

Beer Cartel Valentine’s Dozen

$89.99 from Beer Cartel

A dozen delicious dranks? Sounds like a great V Day to me!

Shop Now
Photo: MCoBeauty.

10

MCoBeauty Sweetheart Peptide Lip Treatment Set

$45 from Big W

Valentine’s Day is literally made for kissing, so what better gift than some TLC for your smoocher?

Shop Now
Advertisement
Photo: Target.

11

Target Suede Leather Bag

$45 from Target

This chocolate bag is on my (everyday) wishlist, so I’m using Valentine’s as an excuse to purchase it for myself. Because I’ve been so sweet to me lately!

Shop Now
Photo: LBDO.

12

LBDO Rush Personal Stimulator

$220 from LBDO

This is on the higher end but babe, you deserve it. Whether you’re Valentine-ing solo or with someone, this will bring the spice.

Shop Now
Photo: Kmart.

13

Kmart Paint Your Own Ceramic Cake Jar

$5 from Kmart

This has Galentine’s crafting night written all over it.

Shop Now
Photo: OPI.

14

Wuthering Heights x OPI Infinite Shine Duo Gift Set in Baby Take a Vow & Malaga Wine

$39.95 from The Iconic

Whether you’re obsessed with Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, or just like to have nice nails, this is the perfect V-day gift to self. Just sayin’.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement